HARRISONBURG — Kamiah Smalls prepared to step on the Convocation Center floor last week as James Madison opened practice for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season, more than a month earlier than normal as the Dukes prepare for a four-game European tour later this month.
With the senior guard leading a cast of four returning starters who cruised through the Colonial Athletic Association regular season last winter, Smalls announced some ambitious plans for the upcoming season.
“We’re all three going to average 20,” Smalls said, pointing to fellow seniors Lexie Barrier and Jackie Benitez. Smalls averaged around 19 points for most of CAA play as a junior, but two scoreless games in which she played 10 minutes total with an injured hand helped pull her average down to 15.9 points per game.
Barrier, meanwhile, averaged 11 a night while Benitez came off the bench to score 12 per contest.
Smalls, watching her teammates head to practice, kept going. Kayla Cooper-Williams, already the school’s all-time leading shot blocker, is ready to average double figures in both scoring and rebounding this year, according to Smalls. A few others, she said, should average around 10 points.
It was then pointed out that would mean JMU would score more than 90 points a game.
“That sounds about right,” she said with a laugh.
Even keeping in mind every team feels like a contender and loves its roster in the summer and the Dukes scored more than 90 just twice all of last season, high expectations seem justified. And while even Smalls knows she’s taking her aspirations to the extreme, if JMU’s depth shapes up the way it hopes it could be a special season.
“I can go down the line,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “I thought they all had a pretty good summer. I’m really excited to see all of them out there on the floor, really at a level playing field to start all of this. We’ve got time to see right now.”
Smalls and Barrier are returning starters in the backcourt and Benitez was the CAA’s Sixth Player of the Year. Devon Merritt and Cooper-Williams return in the frontcourt after combining to score 14 points and grab 16 rebounds per game last season. Add in Madison Green, who played some of her best games late in her freshman season, and it’s pretty clear those six will get plenty of playing time.
The early start with a trip to The Netherlands, Belgium and France will be about figuring out just how the rest of the roster will contribute to JMU’s quest to return to not only repeat as regular-season CAA champs, but also get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years.
Smalls singled out junior forward Breyenne Bellerand as one reserve ready to make an impact. Bellerand averaged just six minutes per game last season, but like Green, stepped up amid injuries during the Dukes’ run to the WNIT semifinals last spring.
O’Regan said he’s seen growth from sophomores Eleanore Marciszewski and Jaylin Carodine who saw limited playing time as freshmen. Syracuse transfer Nikki Oppenheimer is eligible after sitting out last season and could push for playing time in a crowded backcourt.
Then there’s new freshmen, Kiki Jefferson and Rayne Tucker. Jefferson was USA Today’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year as a high school senior and at 6-foot-1 is one of the taller players on the team, but possesses perimeter skills. Tucker may provide some needed depth underneath the basket.
“I just think everybody knows they have to bring more to the table this year,” Barrier said. “The freshmen came in confident. We have a really athletic and tall guard and an athletic rebounder in Rayne. Everybody is stepping up.”
But similar to how there likely just won’t be enough shots to go around for Smalls’ dream of everybody scoring double figures, there’s most certainly a finite number of minutes to distribute, and eventually O’Regan will figure out who, beyond the usual suspects, will get them.
Of course, much of that is up to the players themselves.
“Be who you aspire to be,” O’Regan said. “That’s kind of the idea for this time period. If you want to be that, show me you can be that. We’ve got time to see it right now and that’s the part I’m most excited about.”
