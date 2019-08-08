HARRISONBURG — As departure day nears for the James Madison women’s basketball team’s trip to Europe, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said while the early start to practice for his team this year is in some ways a bonus, it’s making up for lost time in others.
“We lost a good amount of time in April because of the WNIT run and that calendar,” O’Regan said. “So this is kind of getting that back for me.”
JMU leaves for Amsterdam on Aug. 11, the start of a 10-day European swing that will have the Dukes playing games in The Netherlands, Brussels and France.
Last spring the Dukes advanced to the semifinals of the WNIT, losing to Northwestern on April 3 to bring a close to the season while most of the rest of college basketball was finished by early to mid-March.
On top of that, JMU was riddled with injuries during the stretch run so meaningful practice sessions were limited. The Dukes took some time off to recover in April, and by May, offseason recruiting was in full swing, meaning O’Regan and his staff didn’t spend as much time working with players during the offseason.
That’s changed now as Madison is in the midst of 10 full-participation practices before four games in Europe.
“They vary in length and difficulty, but 10 practices and then we leave on the 11th," O’Regan said. “It’s a different opportunity for some of the players who didn’t play a lot last year. Everybody is going to play on this tour and it’s a great opportunity for me to mess with what could be a starting lineup and who gels together the best. It’s a jump-start.”
Deep Conference
With its five leading scorers from a season ago returning, JMU could once again be favored to win the Colonial Athletic Association after going 17-1 in regular-season league play in 2018-19.
But everyone associated with the Duke knows it won’t be easy as the CAA appears to be as deep and loaded with talent as it’s been in years. Towson, coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance, returns several of its top players, including All-CAA performers Kiona Jeter and Nukiya Mayo.
Drexel, which finished second in both the regular season and the CAA Tournament, returns all five starters, including conference Player of the Year Bailey Greenberg. UNC Wilmington, the CAA's only team to beat JMU at full strength, returns a pair of all-conference players in Shrita Parker and Lacey Suggs.
And let’s not forget about Delaware.
The Blue Hens finished tied for third with Towson and UNCW at 11-7 and bring back perhaps the league’s top front court with Samone DeFreese and Nicole Enabosi. DeFreese was second-team All-CAA last year as a junior while Enabosi, the 2017-18 CAA Player of the Year, sat out last season with an injury.
UD also adds JUCO transfer guard Tameria Johnson, who originally signed with Florida out of high school.
Quick Recruiting Start
With five seniors leading the way this season, the 2020 recruiting class is a key one for O’Regan and the Dukes. The good news for JMU supporters is the program is off to a hot start in that regard.
When local product Stephanie Ouderkirk from Spotswood High School recently committed to the Dukes she became the fourth known pledge already for the Class off 2020, an impressive feat this early in the year.
Ouderkirk joins fellow in-state product Bailey Williams from Cosby High School in Richmond. The Dukes have also earned commitments from Twin Valley (Penn.) guard Peyton McDaniel and Southwest Raleigh (N.C.) standout Jamie Hazel, a three-star prospect and one of the Top 30 guards in the nation according to ESPN.
