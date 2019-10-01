HARRISONBURG — There had been clues here and there throughout the offseason indicating what might be a significant change for James Madison basketball entering the season.
But as practice for the 2019-20 campaign officially began last week, the Dukes came right out and said it. JMU wants to play more uptempo.
“Guys have put in time and work and I think we are at a point now where we can focus on some quick-hitting stuff and getting out there and going,” Madison coach Louis Rowe said. “We’re at a point now were we feel like we can get out and run and space the floor and give guys more opportunities. The plan is to tighten up the defensive side of the ball and get out in transition.”
It makes sense on a variety of levels. In his fourth year as head coach at his alma mater, Rowe has put together a roster of solid ball handlers and players fit to play the kind of pressure defense he’s long envisioned as a calling card for his Dukes. And new staff members, assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer and quality control coordinator Dee Vick, bring veteran experience coaching efficient, fast-paced offenses.
And, perhaps the biggest reason, JMU was simply more successful when it got up and down the floor.
“We were at our best in the open court last year,” Rowe said. “We just didn’t get enough stops to necessarily play that way.”
The Dukes went 14-19 last season and scored 70 points per game, ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association. But JMU was 5-2 when scoring at least 80 points with both losses coming in overtime. Arguably its most impressive result of the season was a 104-99 victory again CAA regular season champion Hofstra.
“The biggest thing for us is being able to acknowledge those times last year when we didn’t play with the same energy,” junior guard Matt Lewis, who is the fourth-leading returning scorer in the CAA after averaging 16.4 points per game last year. “Just looking back at the past experiences and trying to built on that is huge for us.”
If successful in the change, it could bring an entertaining style to the farewell season at the Convocation Center that also fits the Dukes’ personnel. Sophomore point guard Deshon Parker and junior swing man Darius Banks both like to harass ball handlers on the perimeter while Lewis has been a reliable finisher in transition.
Slimmed down center Dwight Wilson said he’s prepared to play more minutes at a higher tempo while three additions to the rotation — redshirt freshman Devon Flowers and true freshmen Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden — add a lot of athleticism to the frontcourt.
“We’ve got more guys now, more athletic, we’re longer now,” Parker said. “So the tempo we are going to be playing at this year is different that last year. We have a more up-tempo speed. We want to have structure in how we play, for sure, but defensively we are kind of modeling our game after Texas Tech and how they defend the ball.”
Of course, JMU’s ability to push the pace will be put to the test right away. The Dukes open Nov. 6 with Charlotte at home then travel to defending national champion Virginia on Nov. 10.
Virginia, of course, is one of the nation’s best defensive programs and played the fewest possessions per game in the country each of the past two seasons. Second-year Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez is also a Pack Line Defense disciple, spending 12 years as an assistant under Tony Bennett at both Washington State and U.Va.
But even if the first two opponents make it difficult, the Dukes are looking forward to pushing the pace with a potentially deep roster.
“I think we are talented, but I think at our core we have a bunch of guys who want to work hard and want to get better,” Rowe said. “We can be a lot deeper than we have been in the past, but a lot of that depth is predicated on our young guys getting up to speed.”
