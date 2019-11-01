Saturday, James Madison’s men’s basketball team will play against another team in front of a crowd when Eastern Mennonite ventures across Interstate 81 to the Convocation Center for an exhibition contest.
It’s an opportunity for the Division III Royals to make the short trip across Harrisonburg and test their mettle against a team picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association. For Louis Rowe’s Dukes, it’s a final preseason tuneup and the most important thing to look for might be a continuation of the intensity that’s marked offseason.
“Not everybody has a great day every day. That is human nature,” Rowe said. “But on a day when you are not on now, you can get exploited. Guys get at you when there’s more depth and more competition, which breeds an atmosphere that you have to be on point. You’ve got to be ready. There’s no assuming you have an opportunity.”
JMU has played one preseason scrimmage against outside competition, beating Appalachian State by double digits while splitting minutes fairly evenly amongst the roster. But it’s been preseason pickup games and practices where those around the Dukes have noticed plenty of friendly, yet sometimes heated competition amongst themselves.
Freshman Michael Christmas has shown he isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with upperclassmen such as preseason All-CAA pick Darius Banks. The two have gone back and forth in pickup games while Christmas and fellow freshman small forward Julien Wooden challenged each other at the rim multiple times during last weekend’s Purple-Gold Scrimmage at the Convocation Center.
But the battles that have received the most attention within the team have been between junior big men Dwight Wilson and Zach Jacobs facing off in the paint.
“That’s my boy right there,” Wilson said of Jacobs. “He’s making me better and I’m making him better. Nobody is going to play against us harder than we play against each other. It’s all love at the end of the day, but the games should be a breeze compared to the way we play against each other.”
Homecoming Visitors
The Dukes held their intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans at the Convocation Center during last weekend’s homecoming festivities and hosted a pair of underclassmen guards in town for visits.
Ryan Cornish, a 6-2 guard from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., in the Class of 2021, was in town along with another 2021 guard, Oteman Delancy from St. Petersburg, Fla.
Cornish, who has a scholarship offer from Bryant along with JMU, told the coaching staff at Sidwell Friends he enjoyed the visit.
“He said he had an amazing time with the staff and the atmosphere at JMU,” Sidwell coach Eric Singletary said. “I personally know Coach Rowe, so I’m excited he and his staff are showing this level of interest in Ryan. He is definitely garnering some good momentum with regards to recruiting. Ryan is an all-court player who definitely has a gift for shooting the ball.”
As for Delancy, a 6-5 combo guard, it’s safe to say the Dukes have an inside track. Delancy’s mother, Lisa Delancy, is Rowe’s sister. The younger Delancy also plays at Uncle Louis’ high school alma mater, Lakewood, where he’s coached by Rowe’s lifelong friend Anthony Lawrence Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.