HARRISONBURG — Last March, James Madison watched the women’s NCAA Tournament selection show and didn’t see its named mentioned until the end, when commentators began discussing the final few teams left out of the field.
When it came down to it, despite a No. 36 ranking in the RPI and a 13-game winning streak to end the regular season, the Dukes just didn’t have enough quality victories in the eyes of the selection committee to earn an at-large berth.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan put together the 2019-20 schedule with that in mind, and thinks the Dukes should have more opportunities for wins that should impress the committee this time around.
“In all honesty, there’s a part of me that wanted to do one or two games a little tougher,” O’Regan said. “I just think we are equipped for that this year. We’ve got a fair amount of home games and, to build the best résumé possible, you’ve got to win road games against tough opponents.”
Released last week, JMU boasts a schedule that includes a pair of Top 20 RPI teams from a year ago in Maryland and Central Florida, solid Big East programs in Villanova, Georgetown and St. John’s, plus a trip over the mountain to play in-state rival Virginia.
JMU’s strength of schedule took a hit last season with Georgetown and St. John’s among the teams who had a bit of a down year, but O’Regan thinks all of the schools above have a good shot at finishing in the Top 100 of the RPI rankings.
Maryland, which visits the Convocation Center on Nov. 13, is the marquee matchup on the schedule with the Terrapins expected to once again be a Top 20 team that could compete for the Big Ten title.
The Dukes travel to Charlottesville on Nov. 30 to take part in U.Va.’s Thanksgiving tournament and will play a Cavaliers team that could be improved after a 12-19 finish last season. Virginia brings back senior point guard Dominique Toussaint and 6-foot-9 center Felicia Aiyeotan to go with a talented freshman class.
Madison then gets UCF in the second game of the event. The Knights will miss Korniella Wright, who averaged 18 points a game last season to lead UCF to a 26-7 record, but it should be a prime opportunity for JMU in a game that will go down as a neutral-court matchup, but could provide a bit of a homecourt advantage for the Dukes.
“I’m serious about, this year, putting us in a position that even if we don’t win three games in three days (at the Colonial Athletic Associatoin Tournament), we can still be in position to go to the NCAA Tournament,” O’Regan said. “We were originally supposed to play Hartford at U.Va., but they switched that one out to UCF, which is great for us. It’s a neutral-court game against somebody I guarantee is going to be Top 100 RPI. That’s going to be a really good test of us coming off of a tough U.Va. game.”
Add to that what should be a stronger CAA field — Drexel, Delaware and Towson all have potential to be Top 100 opponents — and the Dukes might have several more opportunities to rack up quality victories.
Of course, beyond the practical aspects of the schedule for a team point of view, it’s also an intriguing slate of games for JMU fans as the Dukes prepare to play their final season in the Convocation Center before moving into the Atlantic Union Bank Center for the 2020-21 season.
JMU plays Longwood, Maryland, St. John’s, Liberty, Delaware State and Robert Morris all at home while trips to Charlottesville and Washington to play Georgetown and George Washington put the Dukes close to home and in areas with a high concentration of JMU alumni.
The trip to Philadelphia to play Villanova sends Madison to Eastern Pennsylvania, which has proven to be a fertile recruiting ground for the Dukes.
“You look at road trips to GW, Georgetown and Virginia, that’s pretty good for us,” O’Regan said. “We’ve worked really hard to get it back to regional games. In a dream world, we’re playing ODU, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech and maybe a tournament here and there where you can go to some exotic place. But we work really hard to put these games together and I think we’re going to be able to continue with Maryland. Heading up to the DMV area, it’s cool to get some games up there.”
