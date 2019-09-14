GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Briley Brind’Amour supplied eight kills and Sophia Davis added four, but James Madison fell 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 to host Florida in the nightcap of the Gator Invitational on Friday in Gainesville, Fla.
It ended a 1-1 day for the Dukes (4-4), who started the invitational with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-22 sweep of Long Beach State. In that match, Brind’Amour led JMU with 11 kills and Davis chipped in eight.
In other local sports Friday:
College Volleyball
Bridgewater College 3, Mary Baldwin 0: Inside Nininger Hall, Turner Ashby graduate Nadia Valle hammered down a team-high seven kills and Hope Jennings scooped up 10 digs as Bridgewater College remained undefeated on the season with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 non-conference win over Mary Baldwin.
The Eagles are now 9-0.
Field Hockey
American 2, James Madison 1: In College Park, Md., Noor Coenen’s second-quarter goal gave American a two-goal lead en route to a 2-1 non-conference win over James Madison.
Josie Formica scored in the sixth minute to give American the early lead. Madison’s (2-3) lone goal came from Eveline Zwager in the 56th minute.
Juniata 2, Bridgewater College 1: In Bridgewater, Catherine Lanigan scored the go-ahead goal just as the 40th minute ended to lift Juniata to a 2-1 non-conference win over Bridgewater College.
Courtney Cooke scored the lone goal for the Eagles (0-5) in the 20th minute.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Covenant 1: In Lynchburg, sophomore Clint Miller scored the lone goal for Eastern Mennonite as the Flames and Covenant battled to a 1-1 Virginia Independent Conference draw.
The Flames are now 4-2-1 overall and 1-1-1 in the conference.
— DN-R Sports Desk
