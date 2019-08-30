HARRISONBURG — Having a team with five seniors can bring about mixed emotions for a coach.
There's obviously the excitement that comes with anticipation of what a veteran team might accomplish this season. But one must also look to the future, wondering how to eventually replace five key players.
Just maybe not if you're James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan.
The Dukes have already loaded up their recruiting class for 2020 with five players committed this summer. Though their decisions are non-binding until they sign a National Letter of Intent, five high school seniors have already pledged verbal commitments to the Dukes: Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk, Richmond area guard Bailey Williams, 6-foot-3 Newport News center Anna Goodman, Elverson, Penn., small forward Peyton McDaniel and 3-star Raleigh, N.C., guard Jamia Hazell.
That JMU, which will seek a 15th-straight postseason appearance when the 2019-20 campaign begins in November, continues to recruit well is no shock. But the fact the Dukes landed five high-caliber players before the school year even began is certainly noteworthy.
“Why I made my decision early is I love the coaching staff,” said Hazell, who is rated among the top 30 guards in the country according to ESPN. “They treated me like family since I met them. It was a family environment, also they took initiative recruiting me and was always honest with me, telling me what I need to work on and things. And Coach O’Regan, I love him. We have a close relationship and on my unofficial visit I did two private workouts with him and I really enjoyed the way he pushed me and how he is honest with me."
Coaches can’t talk publicly about players until they’ve officially signed — the early signing period begins Nov. 13 — but some close to the program have said it is the quickest in recent memory a full class has come together. September is often a heavy recruiting month, with coaching staffs using festive football weekends as a backdrop for official visits.
But recent trends suggest players are increasingly more interested in wrapping up the recruiting process early in their senior years, and now JMU may have a leg up as it focuses on bringing in high school juniors for official visits this fall.
“I am pretty surprised at how fast the class came together,” Ouderkirk said. “But I also figured it could go down that way, because late summer going into senior year is usually when commitments start coming through.”
It certainly helps that the Dukes were able to offer incoming recruits both a track record of success and the opportunity for playing time early in their careers.
Building the 2019-20 team around five experienced seniors wasn’t always the plan for JMU. Four years ago Kamiah Smalls, Lexie Barrier and Devon Merritt came into the program as another heralded recruiting class. Jackie Benitez later transferred in from Siena and Kayla Cooper-Williams missed a season with injury. Their redshirt years created the five-woman class that eventually became the Dukes’ five leading scorers as juniors last season.
Expecting five newcomers to come in and immediately replace all that production as freshmen may be too much to ask, but the incoming group will certainly add new talent at every position.
“With the 2020 recruiting class we’re special, we’re gonna come out with a straight bang,” Hazell said. “I promise you, because we have all the pieces to be great trust and believe we’re gonna make the tournament and get CAA championships and for myself I think I can bring leadership, scoring from all three levels and defense since I’m a versatile guard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.