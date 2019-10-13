Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark knew at some point he would have to find out how his team would respond to trailing. Saturday at Hampden-Sydney he got his answer.
The Eagles fell a point behind their Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals after an early Hampden-Sydney touchdown drive, but the Tigers lead lasted less than a minute and forty seconds and Bridgewater scored the game’s final 45 points on the way to a 51-7 victory. BC improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2006 and 3-0 in ODAC play.
“They had windows to be in the game,” Clark said. “I think this was the third or fourth time a drive right before the half ended in points for us. Psychologically, we send people to the locker room shaking their heads.”
Boy, have they ever. Through five games the Eagles have outscored opponents 145-10 in the first half. Bridgewater’s first-string defense continues to shutdown other teams and cornerback Chase Rosenthal was named the ODAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after finishing with seven tackles and an interception.
Offensively it was another efficient and diverse attack from the Eagles. Fifth-year senior quarterback Jay Scroggins gave BC a sweep of the ODAC weekly awards winning Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns and completing 17 of 24 passes to bring his completion rate back up to 70 percent for the season.
But beyond Scroggins it was a remarkably balanced effort. Six Eagles rushed for 30 or more yards and 10 caught passes with running back Demtreus Jalepes leading the way with four catches for 73 yards.
“Your quarterback is always going to be your focal point, and so is your tailback,” Clark said. “But after you get beyond those two, it’s like who do you focus on. You can’t pick anybody. That balance and that unselfishness our kids are showing. That’s a key ingredient and key characteristic of our team.”
The schedule will continue to get tougher for the Eagles, who bring in Ferrum for Homecoming next weekend, which is coming off a 45-24 victory against Guilford. After that Bridgewater has Washington & Lee, Emory & Henry and Randolph-Macon, who are a combined 9-1 in ODAC play.
But even if it is a down year for Hampden-Sydney, which fell to 1-5 and 0-4 in the league, the Eagles were more than happy to get a rare road win against their arch rivals.
“Hampden-Sydney is still Hampden-Sydney to us and that’s a game that means a lot to people at Bridgewater,” Clark said. “It’s a place we haven’t won since 2005, so that game had significance regardless of the records.”
