BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater College football team has accomplished quite a bit over the course of a year. The Eagles, 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play, have won 12 consecutive games dating back to last season and secured a postseason appearance of one kind or another for this one.
But when Michael Clark gathered the entire team to begin the biggest week of his 25th season at BC, he had one simple reminder.
“Raise your hand if you’ve beaten Randolph-Macon,” he said, looking around a room of players with arms to their sides.
Yes, a season that’s so far played out like a Hollywood script has reached its climactic scene. The one time underdogs from Bridgewater will play for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs today.
The only thing standing in the way is Randolph-Macon (7-1, 6-0). The defending ODAC champs have won 60 of the 79 all-time meetings between the schools, including the past four.
Last season’s 44-41 double-overtime victory for the Yellow Jackets was Bridgewater’s last loss and now Randolph-Macon is the only thing standing in the way of an automatic berth to the playoffs, a once annual occurrence at Bridgewater that hasn’t happened since 2005.
“A year ago, down there, was one of those losses that sawed you in half,” Clark said. “But it also gave us a little bit of a foundation. We dug our heels in and we haven’t lost since. What really hurt bad at the time may have provided a positive long-term charge for the team.”
Ranked No. 23 in the most recent Division III coaches poll, the Eagles have run through the rest of the conference like a buzz saw and haven’t won by fewer than three possessions in ODAC play.
Even with a loss at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Saturday, Bridgewater might be in line for an at-large playoff berth and at worst would represent the conference in the Virginia Beach Neptune Bowl.
But it’s no secret anything other than ringing the school’s Victory Bell as ODAC champions late Saturday afternoon would be a disappointment.
“I think we’ve done a good job of really just taking the challenges in front of us week to week,” BC All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers said a couple weeks ago. “But winning the ODAC has always been the goal for this team, but we have to take each step to get there.”
Even with an unlikely loss to Guilford in next week’s regular-season finale, BC would have the necessary tiebreakers if it can beat Randolph-Macon.
All that stands in the way of a Disney movie ending for the senior-laden squad is the only ODAC team these Bridgewater players have never defeated and a big, bad running back named Tre Frederick who has rushed for a combined 469 yards and seven touchdowns against the Eagles the past two seasons.
“I looked at the schedule two years ago,” Clark said. “And I said let’s build to this. I wanted this to be a postseason team and we’ve achieved that. I’d love to look you in the eye here and say if we win one more I’ll be satisfied. I’ll be satisfied until Sunday.”
