BRIDGEWATER — Heading into its homecoming game undefeated and gaining extra attention from local and national media as well as walking around campus, Bridgewater College is also intent on not letting a hard luck Ferrum team sneak up on it.
“The two teams they were supposed to beat, they did easily,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “And anytime you are playing Ferrum, you are playing great team speed on both sides of the ball. Any team that can run, that’s dangerous.”
The Panthers’ record of 2-3 and 1-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference isn’t as pretty as Bridgewater’s (5-0, 3-0), but strength of schedule thus far, particularly in conference, has been the opposite. Ferrum has already played Randolph-Macon and Washington & Lee, both unbeaten in the ODAC. The Panthers other loss was to USA South member Averett, which sits at 5-1 with the lone loss a close one to Randolph-Macon.
In its other two contests, Ferrum took it to overmatched Greensboro and Guilford squads.
And that’s all happened while battling the injury bug.
“They’ve had a tough draw,” Clark said. “Their first two games were against Macon and W&L and they had to play Macon without their starting quarterback who was hurt and Brian Mann who rushed for 1,700 yards last year got hurt in the first series against W&L. They had to play two of the best teams in the conference missing key ingredients to their offense.”
Still, the Eagles come into today’s game heavily favored by most with a team that has been dominant thus far in all three phases of the game. It’s also not clear just how healthy a roster the Panthers will bring to town.
If Bridgewater can continue to control the ball, the Eagles should like their chances. BC has turned it over just twice this season, and none by the first-string offense. Quarterback Jay Scroggins, the reigning ODAC Offensive Player of the Week, has completed 70 percent of his passes for a league-best 13 touchdowns without an interception.
But like any coach, Clark is weary of a letdown.
“Somebody made the comment to me that everybody has that game where they’re just not ready,” the 25th-year BC coach said. “But there is no rule that says everybody has to have a game every year when they are not ready. The other theme we’ve tried to hit this week is where we were a year ago at this time was just the opposite position.”
Bridgewater was able to turn it around after a slow start in 2018, but the Eagles don’t want to be the start of a bounce back for Ferrum.
“You want to hang on to what you’ve done, but that doesn’t apply to Saturday,” Clark said. “You start at baseline and your kids have to buy into that.”
