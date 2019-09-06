BRIDGEWATER — In recent years, Bridgewater College vs. Gettysburg has developed into a nice little non-conference, early season rivalry.
The Eagles have won four of five games against the Bullets, including the past three after Bridgewater won at Gettysburg 34-17 to open last season. But BC coach Michael Clark remembered his lone loss in the series and it will be on his mind 7 p.m. Saturday when the season kicks off at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
“My hope is we have a group that’s mentally prepared this time,” Clark said.
Four years ago, Bridgewater was coming off a second-place finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, narrowly missing out on an NCAA Division III playoff berth, and the Eagles were optimistic the 2015 season could end with a conference title.
The Bullets provided an immediate reality check, coming into Bridgewater and dominating start to finish in a 49-10 victory.
The 2019 Eagles enter the season in similar territory.
Bridgewater went 6-4 last season, but narrowly missed finishing the year on a five-game winning streak with a three-point, triple-overtime loss to eventual ODAC champion Randolph-Macon the only thing separating BC from the league title and the playoffs.
“The option takes discipline,” Clark said. “Four years ago, Gettysburg came in here and we lost that discipline and gave up more than 400 yards rushing. But if we pursue and tackle on the defensive side of the ball and deny them the opportunities to get yards in chunks, my hope is we have enough playmakers on the defensive side of the ball."
Among them is preseason All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers. He leads a veteran defensive unit that will be charged with stopping the Bullets option attack.
"We've been seeing a lot of energy from the defense and, of course, a lot is expected out of us," Myers said. "We've been trying to lead by example and everyday show what we can do."
Junior Mike Welsh, who started at quarterback against the Eagles last season, has shifted to running back to make way for Ryan Finlay, who played in seven games at quarterback a year ago.
Experienced ball handlers could mean an improved offense for Gettysburg, which finished 1-9 last season and was picked to finish near the bottom of the Centennial Conference in 2019.
“I don’t think we have to change the plan,” Clark said. “We just have to count on having enough experience and speed on the defensive side of the ball. Any first game, I think coaches on the sideline and in the box need to be good in the first quarter. They need to see what they are doing different than we expected and adjust.”
