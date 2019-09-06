HARRISONBURG — It’s increasingly rare for anyone to stay at one job for a quarter century, let alone a college football coach in an industry where families mostly assume they may have to pack up and move any given winter.
No wonder there’s a certain amount of fanfare surrounding the start of Bridgewater College coach Michael Clark’s 25th year with the Eagles. The Silver Season, as the school is billing it, kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday against Gettysburg in what is BC’s only home game under the lights.
It also marks the return of Clark’s 2001 squad which advanced all the way to the NCAA Division III title game as the Stagg Bowl runners up become the athletic department’s first Team of Distinction.
“My hope is there is an energy there,” Clark said. “There’s a great synergy there I get to enjoy. I get to walk over and say hello and there are 100-and-some people there who have their memories. Then I can walk back over to the locker room and 100-and-some people, it’s about their dreams. It’s kind of neat.”
There’s certainly a lot going on for the Eagles. Last weekend, when much of the college football world opened the season, Bridgewater and the rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference were mere spectators. But after close to a month of practices, the festive atmosphere and pregame hubbub won’t matter as much to the players as simply seeing some new faces lined up across the ball.
“Our kids need to line up against somebody with a different colored helmet,” Clark said. “We need that. I need that. I’m just kind of hoping the energy helps us find that second step.”
Still, the Bridgewater players know Clark’s 25th season has potential to be a special one, and the veteran group that rallied in the final weeks of 2018 to finish second in the ODAC feels some responsibility to help return to heights the program reached during the Stagg Bowl era, when the Eagles won five straight conference titles with NCAA playoff appearances each year.
“Those of us who have been here for a while talk about that,” senior quarterback Jay Scroggins said. “We talk about getting to Week 11 and the playoffs and being the team that can get back there. We haven’t won the conference since I’ve been here and that’s what it’s all about for us this year.”
Clark thinks if Saturday’s celebration offers any kind of boost for Bridgewater it could be adopting a mindset that worked for the Eagles in 2001.
“That team from 2001 took a ‘why not us?’ approach, maybe we can say the same things to this group,” Clark said. “Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to do it again?”
