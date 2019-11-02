BRIDGEWATER — Their offensive numbers are strikingly similar and equally impressive, meaning today when Bridgewater College visits Emory & Henry a lot is riding on the No. 25 Eagles defense.
If that unit can once again rise to the challenge it will put BC in a position it hasn’t experienced in years.
The Eagles are scoring 41.1 points and gaining 423 yards per game. Emory & Henry is averaging 41.6 points on 429 yards per game. But the Wasps recently have been winning shootouts while Bridgewater has held opponents to 12.3 points per game.
“There’s no question we have our work cut out for us,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “When you look at what they’ve done, they lost a close game to Randolph-Macon and beat Washington & Lee, but really they’ve blown out everyone else.”
If Bridgewater (7-0, 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) can make it 12 straight victories dating back to last season, it could put the Eagles in position to clinch a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs next weekend at home against defending ODAC champion Randolph-Macon.
But Emory & Henry (5-2, 4-1) is also on a roll, winning five straight and wouldn’t be out of the conference title picture if it could knock off the Eagles.
While the Wasps have scored at least 41 points in each of their past five games, they are allowing more than 25 points per contest this season. Those numbers suggest Bridgewater should be able to put points on the board, but it will be a different kind of challenge for the defense that last week held the ODAC’s total offense leaders, run-centric Washington & Lee, to a season-low 198 yards.
“It’s a very different test,” Clark said. “We’re going to play somebody whose offense is based on an RPO passing game and they have a 6-5 wide receiver who is a tough matchup for people in the conference.”
The Wasps actually have multiple wide outs who could factor into the contest as quarterback Hunter Taylor has thrown 19 touchdowns this season, 12 of them to senior Derrick Yates. But his brother Max Yates has also been a huge weapon as the Wasps have stretched the field.
They are just two of four Emory & Henry receivers averaging more than 12 yards per reception and the Eagles know limiting what they call “explosion plays” will be big after giving up a pair of long touchdowns in an otherwise spectacular defensive performance at W&L last week.
“That was the key thing,” Bridgewater senior linebacker Re’Shaun Myers said. “We knew those explosion plays kept them in the game for a while. But we know we are in a position to hold it down for the offense
