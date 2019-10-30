NEW MARKET — At first, George Austin III claimed he wouldn’t have believed it.
Then he retracted that statement and said, well, maybe he actually would have.
“The feeling is still kind of surreal, to be honest,” the East Rockingham sophomore runner said. “If you would have told me after the district meet last year that I would win this year, I wouldn’t believe you. I’ve been training for the postseason since the start of summer, though. So in the back of my mind, I knew that this was always the plan.”
Austin, who is in his first season focusing on the sport after running for the first time last year and previously playing basketball, ran a time of 17:35.76 to win the Bull Run District boys cross country championship on Wednesday at New Market Battlefield.
It was the first district championship of Austin’s career and one he said he has been preparing for since a surprise season last fall that took him to the state meet.
“Like I said, I’ve been training and thinking of these postseason races since the start of summer,” Austin said. So I’m confident I can place well at the regional and hopefully end with a good time and place at the state meet. I’ve been visualizing these races in my head for the past few months so I’m more than determined to make sure they go well.”
Strasburg’s Anthony Cadle finished second, but was close to a minute behind with a time of 18:24.72. Madison County’s Lucas Vailhe (18:40.38) finished in a distant third.
On the girls side, the Eagles had a successful day as a team and finished fourth.
Kailee Franklin (23:52.06) was the highest finisher for East Rock in ninth place while Juliet Good (25:08.83), Lily Bowen (25:42.32) and Olivia Simpkins (25:53.50) all earned top-25 finishes. The Eagles will advance as a team to next week’s Region 2B meet.
“I fully believe that I’m peaking at the right time,” Austin said. “The coaching staff has taken care of me and have made sure that these past two weeks have been my highest mileage weeks of the season. I can feel how strong my body is and right now, I’m just doing light practices to stay strong for the rest of the postseason.”
Despite the East Rock boys placing sixth, it still got a quality performance.
Patrick Stapleton, Kevin May, Jules Bonduelle and Riley Stepp, Hunter Shifflett and Carson David all performed well for East Rock, but didn’t qualify for the Region 2B meet, which will be held Wednesday back at New Market Battlefield.
That will give Austin another week to recover and prepare for another first-place finish.
“The main problem for me was the fact that I’m getting over being sick from the past weekend and I was still pretty congested going into the race,” Austin said. “I told myself I wasn’t going to push too hard and that I was just going to try to go for the win.”
The ERHS sophomore did, indeed, come out with a win and he said it felt great.
And although he said originally that he was surprised by the final result, he couldn’t help but admit that he really wasn’t that surprise because this is what he’s worked for.
“I love running more than anything and winning big races like this just make all the hard work worth it,” Austin said. “Waking up at 5 a.m. several days of the week just to get that extra mileage in is not the most fun thing in the world. But I know that if I go through the temporary pain and struggle, that the feeling I get from winning these races will be an amazing feeling that last forever. I train for days like today.”
