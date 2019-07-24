Elkton 20, Bridgewater 7: At Stonewall Memorial Park, Lee Carneal went 1-for-4, but his lone hit was a grand slam, as Elkton routed Bridgewater 20-7 in seven innings.
Jose Rocha, Connor Lilley, Christian Rodriguez and Matthew Plotner all drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Sox (11-15). Nathan Rebich added three RBIs in the win.
Mark Arrington picked up his first victory of the season, fanning five Bridgewater batters.
The Reds (11-15) got four RBIs from Kyle Eagle.
Stuarts Draft 6, Grottoes 2: Jack Pausic hit a grand slam and Tyler Wilcher drove in a run as Stuarts Draft beat Grottoes 6-2 at Shifflett Field.
The win lifted the Diamondbacks record to 13-13 and dropped the Cardinals to 9-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.