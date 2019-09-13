HARRISONBURG — Karla Hostetter dished out 23 assists as Eastern Mennonite used a balanced attack to stay unbeaten with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of local rival Blue Ridge Christian in non-conference volleyball action in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Adrienne Cline slapped down a team-high 12 kills in the win for the Flames while Caroline Young had eight and Sydney Litwiller finished with five.
Defensively for EMHS (5-0), senior Abby Stapleton led the way with 13 digs.
For the Bears (5-3), Makenna Secrist had 13 digs while Lizzie Mumbert had four blocks.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Luray 0: Delanie Wigley handed out 28 assists as East Rockingham opened up Bull Run District play with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Luray in Elkton.
Sage Fox put together another strong night for the Eagles (8-2, 1-0 Bull Run) with 19 digs and 11 kills while Emma Wigley led with 17 digs and Kayla Rhodes added 11 kills.
Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 0: Paris Hutchinson had 13 kills, eight digs and four aces as Wilson Memorial swept Turner Ashby 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 in Fishersville.
Olivia Bower added five kills and 18 assists for the Green Hornets (5-0) while Cassidy Davis had six kills, Carrie Garvey had eight digs and three aces and Ciarra Minor finished with five kills and four blocks.
For the Knights (3-12), Delanie Propst had 15 digs and Jadin Thomas added 14.
Broadway 3, East Hardy 2: Kylie Morris had nine kills and three aces and Ellie Witmer added eight kills as Broadway picked up an 18-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21, 15-8 road win over East Hardy.
Hannah Beck added five kills and four aces for the Gobblers while Hannah Phares had five kills and three aces. Chloe Copenhaver had five aces for Broadway (2-8) in the win.
Harrisonburg 3, Warren County 0: JuJu Butler, Jay Garcia and Amelia Mitchell put down four kills apiece as Harrisonburg swept Warren County 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 at HHS.
The Blue Streaks (4-3) have now won three of their last four matches.
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 0: Spotswood suffered its second straight loss with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 sweep at the hands of William Monroe in Stanardsville.
Bria Berriochoa had 11 digs for the Trailblazers (3-3) while Kayci Carrier had four kills.
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 2: Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 22 kills and Graceon Armstrong added 20 as Rockbridge County rallied for a thrilling 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12 win over Fort Defiance at FDHS.
Krissy Whitesell dished out 55 assists for the Wildcats (5-0).
For the Indians (8-2), Leilani Goggin had 23 digs, 18 kills and five blocks while Madison Painter had 47 assists and 22 digs. Maggie Trianum added 14 kills for Fort in the loss.
Page County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0: In Quicksburg, Page County remained unbeaten with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action.
Caris Lucas led the Panthers (5-0, 1-0 Bull Run) with a match-high 10 kills.
College Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Mary Baldwin 2: In Harrisonburg, Wilson Memorial grad Hannah Johnson supplied 10 kills and 25 digs as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 25-10, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16 non-conference win over Mary Baldwin.
Abbi Hawkins provided 22 assists for the Royals (7-2) with Rappahannock County grad Sarah East chipping in with six kills and six aces. Former Broadway standout Andrea Troyer added eight kills in the win.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 3, George Mason 2: At Sentara Park, James Madison got a pair of second-half goals to lift the Dukes to a 3-2 non-conference, come-from-behind win over George Mason.
Ebony Wiseman’s tally in the 67th minute gave the Dukes their only lead of the match that held until full time. Sarah Gordon and Hannah Coulling assisted on the match-winning goal. Haley Crawford, in the 58th minute, was the equalizer.
The Dukes are now 2-5.
