BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. George Austin III;10;East Rockingham;16:43.08;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
2. Aidan Sheahan;12;Spotswood;16:47.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
3. David Beck;11;Harrisonburg;16:48.30;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
4. Ethan Duncan;12;Spotswood;16:55.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
5. Hayden Kirwan;11;Harrisonburg;17:23.70;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Tucker McGrath;12;Harrisonburg;17:28.60;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
7. Dylan Lam;10;Spotswood;17:31.00;Runnin’ With The Wolves;Oct. 19
8. William Peters;10;Spotswood;17:36.30;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
9. Trevor White;11;Broadway;17:40.10;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
10. Jacob Amberg;9;Spotswood;17:43.60;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
11. Drew Hollar;11;Spotswood;17:58.00;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
12. Niranjan Aradhey;9;Harrisonburg;18:03.20;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
13. Michael Hulleman;12;Harrisonburg;18:15.20;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
14. Jakob Gerlach;9;Eastern Mennonite;18:16.00;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 31
15. Jeremias Domingo;11;Harrisonburg;18:25.00;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
GIRLS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Kate Kirwan;10;Harrisonburg;20:15.80;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
2. Emily Rees;12;Turner Ashby;20:21.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
3. Mary Milby;12;Spotswood;20:22.20;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
4. Halie Mast;11;Eastern Mennonite;20:32.79;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
5. Rachel Craun;10;Turner Ashby;20:49.00;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Mia Ryan;10;Broadway;21:28.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
7. Jamie Milby;11;Spotswood;21:33.40;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
8. Jessica Showalter;11;Broadway;21:46.40;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
9. Grace Gardner;9;Spotswood;21:52.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
10. Natalie Watts;9;Broadway;21:56.70;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
11. Jenna Weaver;11;Eastern Mennonite;22:12.00;Fishburne Invitational;Oct. 15
12. Bree Mitchell;11;Broadway;22:31.50;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
13. Elizabeth McClure;11;Spotswood;22:35.00;Runnin’ With The Wolves;Oct. 19
14. Kailee Franklin;12;East Rockingham;22:39.20;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
15. Katelyn Kim;10;Spotswood;22:48.20;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
NOTE: The race distance for the Central High School Invitational was 3.0 miles and all times have been converted to the 5K distance using the conversion calculator from MileStat.com’s website.
