BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. George Austin III;10;East Rockingham;16:43.08;Augusta Invitational; Sept. 21
2. Aidan Sheahan;12;Spotswood;16:47.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
3. David Beck;11;Harrisonburg;16:53.80;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
4. Ethan Duncan;12;Spotswood;16:55.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
5. Hayden Kirwan;11;Harrisonburg;17:23.70;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Tucker McGrath;12 ;Harrisonburg;17:30.40;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
7. Dylan Lam;10 ;Spotswood;17:32.90;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
8. William Peters;10;Spotswood;17:36.30;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
9. Jacob Amberg;9;Spotswood;18:09.20;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
10. Jakob Gerlach;9;Eastern Mennonite;18:16.00;Central High School Invitational; Aug. 31
11. Trevor White;11;Broadway;18:17.10;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
12. Drew Hollar;11;Spotswood;18:18.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
13. Niranjan Aradhey;9;Harrisonburg;18:24.60;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
14. Jeremias Domingo;11;Harrisonburg;18:25.00;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
15. Ross Iudica;9;Spotswood;18:40.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
GIRLS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Kate Kirwan;10;Harrisonburg;20:15.80;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
2. Emily Rees;12;Turner Ashby;20:21.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
3. Mary Milby;12;Spotswood;20:29.70;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
4. Halie Mast;11;Eastern Mennonite;20:32.79;Augusta Invitational; Sept. 21
5. Rachel Craun;10;Turner Ashby;20:49.00;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Mia Ryan;10;Broadway;21:28.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
7. Jamie Milby;11;Spotswood;21:41.50;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
8. Grace Gardner;9;Spotswood;21:52.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
9. Jessica Showalter;11;Broadway;22:01.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
10. Natalie Watts;9;Broadway;22:04.30;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
11. Jenna Weaver;11;Eastern Mennonite;22:24.80;Pole Green XC Classic;Sept. 7
12. Kailee Franklin;12;East Rockingham;22:39.20;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
13. Katelyn Kim;10;Spotswood;23:07.40;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
14. Bree Mitchell;11;Broadway;23:07.44;Blue Ridge Invitational;Oct. 5
15. Anna McKinney;12;Spotswood;23:09.00;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
NOTE: The race distance for the Central High School Invitational was 3.0 miles and all times have been converted to the 5K distance using the conversion calculator from MileStat.com’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.