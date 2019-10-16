BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. George Austin III;10;East Rockingham;16:43.08;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
2. Aidan Sheahan;12;Spotswood;16:47.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
3. David Beck;11;Harrisonburg;16:48.30;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
4. Ethan Duncan;12;Spotswood;16:55.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
5. Hayden Kirwan;11;Harrisonburg;17:23.70;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Tucker McGrath;12;Harrisonburg;17:30.40;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
7. Dylan Lam;10;Spotswood;17:32.90;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
8. William Peters;10;Spotswood;17:36.30;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
9. Trevor White;11;Broadway;17:40.10;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
10. Niranjan Aradhey;9;Harrisonburg;18:03.80;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
11. Jacob Amberg;9;Spotswood;18:09.20;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
12. Jakob Gerlach;9;Eastern Mennonite;18:16.00;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 31
13. Drew Hollar;11;Spotswood;18:18.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
14. Michael Hulleman;12;Harrisonburg;18:22.00;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
15. Jeremias Domingo;11;Harrisonburg;18:25.00;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
GIRLS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Kate Kirwan;10;Harrisonburg;20:15.80;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
2. Emily Rees;12;Turner Ashby;20:21.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
3. Mary Milby;12;Spotswood;20:29.70;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
4. Halie Mast;11;Eastern Mennonite;20:32.79;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
5. Rachel Craun;10;Turner Ashby;20:49.00;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Mia Ryan;10;Broadway;21:28.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
7. Jamie Milby;11;Spotswood;21:41.50;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
8. Grace Gardner;9;Spotswood;21:52.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
9. Jessica Showalter;11;Broadway;22:01.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
10. Natalie Watts;9;Broadway;22:04.30;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
11. Jenna Weaver;11;Eastern Mennonite;22:18.00;New Covenant Invitational;Oct. 8
12. Kailee Franklin;12;East Rockingham;22:39.20;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
13. Bree Mitchell;11;Broadway;22:42.50;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
14. Katelyn Kim;10;Spotswood;23:07.40;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
15. Anna McKinney;12;Spotswood;23:09.00;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
NOTE: The race distance for the Central High School Invitational was 3.0 miles and all times have been converted to the 5K distance using the conversion calculator from MileStat.com’s website.
