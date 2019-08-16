HARRISONBURG — Devon Flowers has at times been the forgotten man for James Madison.
The 6-9 power forward played in just two games last year before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season and Flowers was eventually awarded a medical hardship, making him a redshirt freshman for the 2019-20 campaign.
But with four starters returning, Flowers could very well be the player who rounds out the lineup for the Dukes, and he provided a reminder why this summer as he finally returned to game action at the Kenner League in Washington DC.
Flowers and JMU teammate Matt Lewis were among the Washington-area college players who played in the famed summer league at Georgetown’s McDonough Arena. Both earned positive reviews for their play against major-conference standouts including Virginia’s Jay Huff, Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung, Wake Forest’s Bryant Crawford, Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickly and many more.
“It was a great experience,” Flowers, a Hyattsville, Md., product said. “We played against great competition and I got to play with some past teammates from high school and old AAU teammates. I had grown up watching Kenner League, so it was pretty cool getting to actually play in that league.”
Flower’s buzzer-beating tip-in helped his team, A Wash & Associates, to the championship game while Lewis’ ever-evolving scoring ability was widely discussed on social media.
JMU coach Louis Rowe said he’s been stressing skill development through individual workouts over the past month or so, but everyone agreed playing in the Kenner League atmosphere against top competition should be beneficial.
“The Kenner League helps me get into game shape and work on the things I’ve been working on in the summer time,” Lewis, the junior guard from Woodbridge who played at Kenner for the third year, said. “This summer I’ve been working on being a more consistent shooter, working on the catch-and-shoot. It’s something I’ve really focused on, catching and shooting open shots because teams are going to be focused on me more being the leading scorer returning.”
But perhaps nobody on the Dukes roster needed an experience like that more than Flowers with the start of his college career effectively delayed for a year.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in a game like that,” Flowers said. “It was good for me to be able to shake off the rust in a way in an actual game. I’d played in pickup and 3-on-3 and 4-on-4, but to be out there with referees and a crowd, it’s helped me get back into a game mentality more.”
Flowers development is an intriguing storyline heading into a key season for the Dukes. Lewis leads the group of returning starters after averaging 16.4 points last year and is on pace to score more than 2,000 points for his career. JMU also has two more double-figure scorers returning in junior guard Darius Banks (12.3 ppg) and junior big man Dwight Wilson (10.2 ppg) while sophomore Deshon Parker settled into the starting point guard role in the second half of his freshman season.
But the Dukes lacked a player at the four position who possessed both size and the ability to go inside and out, a role Flowers could fill as JMU continues to search for depth in the paint.
Flowers said he’s taken some time to begin feeling completely comfortable on his knee, but he’s made strides that should have him ready when JMU begins training on campus in the coming weeks.
“That time was very, very valuable to get him some time on the court, some real minutes against quality competition,” Rowe said. “He’s been trying to work his way back it shape and rehabbing a little bit too. So I was very thankful he could get on a team and play with good players and get some confidence from that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.