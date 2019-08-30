Fluvanna County (0-0) at Broadway (0-0)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: First meeting
Notes: Broadway is entering its first season under coach Danny Grogg, who spent five previous years as an assistant under Brad Lutz and was a former standout at Harrisonburg High School and Bridgewater College. … The Gobblers haven’t had a winning season since 2014. … Broadway 6-foot-1, 292-pound defensive tackle Brent Hulse was a first-team All-Region 3C selection a year ago. … Sophomore Cole Hoover is expected to start at quarterback as senior Caleb Williams waits to be cleared for contact after ACL surgery during the offseason. … Six-foot, 205-pound senior Christian Morgan will get a majority of the carries for the Gobblers after taking a year off last season. … Broadway hasn’t won a season opener since a 21-7 victory over Central in 2011. ... Fluvanna County reached the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades last season, but fell to Brookville 16-6 in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs to cap a four-game losing streak to end the season. … Before last year, the Flucos hadn’t won more than four games in a season since 2005. … Walt Stribling, Caleb Stoltz, Alden Custer and Trevor Wade are all returning to help bolster a Fluvanna offensive line that is considered the identity of this year’s team. … Kobe Edmonds had a breakout season last year as a junior and will return this year for the Flucos at quarterback and in the defensive secondary … Malachi Hill and Justin Sullivan return at linebackers for a Fluvanna defense that gave up 17.8 points per game last season … This is the first time the Flucos have played a Valley District team since a 46-21 loss at Turner Ashby in 2000.
Prediction: Fluvanna County 24, Broadway 13
