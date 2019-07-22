HARRISONBURG — Former Harrisonburg standout running back Marcus Robinson-Jenkins will play for Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., before joining the Naval Academy in 2020, according to his father, Terrell Jenkins.
He signed his National Letter of Intent in February to play football at the Naval Academy.
Robinson-Jenkins missed the first four games of the 2018 season after fracturing his fibula during a Virginia High School League benefit game at R.E. Lee, now Staunton High School, prior to the start of the regular season. Despite that, he ran for 640 yards and nine touchdowns on 84 carries and caught eight passes for 107 yards and a score.
In his junior season at HHS, Robinson-Jenkins led the Valley District in yards from scrimmage. He amassed 1,384 rushing yards on 130 carries — an average gain of 10.6 per rush — and 556 receiving yards on 21 catches.
He scored a district-leading 24 touchdowns that year, rushing for 17 of them, while reeling in first-team All-Class 5 Region D and All-Valley District honors. In 2016, he gashed opponents for 729 rushing yards on 111 carries (6.6 yards per attempt) while netting 17 scores, including a Valley-best 15 rushing TDs.
The Naval Academy Preparatory School is a 10-month course of instruction “to enhance midshipman candidates' moral, mental, and physical foundations to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy,” according to the school’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.