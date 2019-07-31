HARRISONBURG — Four James Madison football players earned STATS FCS Preseason All-American status, the organization announced.
Redshirt senior Rashad Robinson, redshirt junior D'Angelo Amos, junior Liam Fornadel and redshirt senior Ron'Dell Carter all garnered honors with Robinson and Amos named to the first team. Carter and Fornadel made the second team.
Robinson missed the 2018 season due to a foot injury and Amos was the country's top punt returner last year, leading the FCS in punt-return touchdowns (three) and punt-return average (22.0).
Bridgewater Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class
BRIDGEWATER — Colleen Reid (2001), John Curry (1988) and James Wampler (1971) will be inducted into the Bridgewater College Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 9 before the Eagles’ football game against Randolph-Macon, the school announced.
Reid is the only Eagles softball player selected to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team four times, ending her career with a .346 batting average.
Curry, in his senior season, helped the Bridgewater College men’s basketball team to a 24-5 record and a No. 4 ranking en route to an ODAC title and program’s first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance. Curry holds Bridgewater records for career assists with 557, assists in a season with 282 and assists in a game with 17.
Wampler, who ran track and played basketball for four years in Bridgewater, scored 1,253 points and grabbed 601 rebounds in his career on the court. He also set a program record in the 440-yard intermediate hurdles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.