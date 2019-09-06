THE SHENVALLEY 7
No. 1 Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13
No. 2 Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21
No. 3 Strasburg 35, George Mason 20
William Fleming 28, No. 5 Rockbridge County 26
No. 6 Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21
THE REST OF THE PACK
Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13
Skyline 32, Broadway 7
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26
Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20
Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0
Central 55, Stonewall Jackson 8
James River 20, Madison County 8
Page County 46, Nelson County 14
Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0
Staunton 20, Covington 7
Moorefield 9, Pocahontas County 8
Pendleton County at Petersburg, no score reported
