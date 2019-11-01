Friday’s Games
Football
High School
Riverheads 49, Buffalo Gap 14
Fort Defiance 40, Wilson Memorial 30
Stuarts Draft 41, Staunton 7
Clarke County 10, Page County 7
Strasburg 34, Stonewall Jackson 6
Madison County 42, Rappahannock County 0
Central 34, Warren County 13
Moorefield 35, Pendleton County 0
