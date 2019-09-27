TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Colonial Beach at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Central at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.