TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Ferrum at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Harrsionburg, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Central at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Madison County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg Catholic at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Bous

Virginia Episcopal vs. Eastern Mennonite at EMU, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Guilford at Bridgewater College, 7:30 p.m.

