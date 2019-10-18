TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Ferrum at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Harrsionburg, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Central at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg Catholic at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Bous
Virginia Episcopal vs. Eastern Mennonite at EMU, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater College, 7:30 p.m.
