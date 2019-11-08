TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
CAA Tournament Semifinals
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.