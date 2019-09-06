FIELD HOCKEY
College
Ohio State at James Madison, 6 p.m
FOOTBALL
High School
Handley at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Western Ablemarle at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Central, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Luray, 7 p.m.
James River at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Page County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Liberty-Bedford, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men’s
Hofstra at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Sewanee, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College vs. Piedmont at Roanoke College, noon
James Madison vs. Kennesaw State at High Point, N.C., 4 p.m.
High School
Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
