TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Misericordia, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7 p.m.
West Point at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Washington & Lee at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
James River at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men’s
William Peace at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
York at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.
College Women’s
Denison vs. Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, 2:30 p.m.
Marymount at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Hargrave at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women’s
Washington State at James Madison, 10 a.m.
Stoney Brook at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Route 42 Classic
Delaware Valley at Eastern Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.
Wilson at Bridgewater College, 3:30 p.m.
Meredith at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Bridgewater College, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.