FIELD HOCKEY

College

Juniata 2, Bridgewater College 1

American 2, James Madison 1

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg 31, Charlottesville 21

Central 41, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25

Spotswood 35, Western Albemarle 0

Riverheads 52, East Rockingham 6

Fort Defiance 45, Waynesboro 8

Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany County 7

George Mason 48, Madison County 6

Page County 21, Wilson Memorial 7

William Campbell 45, Stonewall Jackson 0

Clarke County 26, William Monroe 7

Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 20

Stuarts Draft 50, Covington 0

Lynchburg Christian Academy 41, Staunton 6

Pendleton County 21, Pocahontas County 14

Moorefield 28, Southern Garrett (Md.) 6

SOCCER

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 1, New Covenant 1

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison 3, Long Beach State 0

Bridgewater College 3, Mary Baldwin 0

Florida 3, James Madison 0

