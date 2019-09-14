FIELD HOCKEY
College
Juniata 2, Bridgewater College 1
American 2, James Madison 1
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 31, Charlottesville 21
Central 41, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25
Spotswood 35, Western Albemarle 0
Riverheads 52, East Rockingham 6
Fort Defiance 45, Waynesboro 8
Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany County 7
George Mason 48, Madison County 6
Page County 21, Wilson Memorial 7
William Campbell 45, Stonewall Jackson 0
Clarke County 26, William Monroe 7
Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 20
Stuarts Draft 50, Covington 0
Lynchburg Christian Academy 41, Staunton 6
Pendleton County 21, Pocahontas County 14
Moorefield 28, Southern Garrett (Md.) 6
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 1, New Covenant 1
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison 3, Long Beach State 0
Bridgewater College 3, Mary Baldwin 0
Florida 3, James Madison 0
