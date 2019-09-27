Friday

FOOTBALL

High School

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18

Buffalo Gap 42, Broadway 15

Clarke County 42, East Rockingham 7

Fluvanna County 49, Waynesboro 8

Rockbridge County 37, Fort Defiance 6

Riverheads 55, Colonial Beach 15

Central 14, Staunton 12

Luray 56, Madison County 14

Stonewall Jackson 31, Rappahannock County 0

Page County 21, Strasburg 14

South Harrison 8, Moorefield 6

Pendleton County 42, Southern Garrett 7

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller School 0

