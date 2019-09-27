Friday
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18
Buffalo Gap 42, Broadway 15
Clarke County 42, East Rockingham 7
Fluvanna County 49, Waynesboro 8
Rockbridge County 37, Fort Defiance 6
Riverheads 55, Colonial Beach 15
Central 14, Staunton 12
Luray 56, Madison County 14
Stonewall Jackson 31, Rappahannock County 0
Page County 21, Strasburg 14
South Harrison 8, Moorefield 6
Pendleton County 42, Southern Garrett 7
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller School 0
