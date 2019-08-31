FOOTBALL
High School
THE SHENVALLEY 7
No. 1 Spotswood 20, No. 3 East Rockingham 12
No. 2 Riverheads 49, Washington & Lee 15
William Fleming 52, No. 3 Harrisonburg 10
No. 5 Strasburg 35, East Hardy 13
Luray 25, No. 6 Central 13
No. 7 Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0
REST OF THE SLATE
Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2
Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0
Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 0
West Point 42, Rappahannock County 13
Stuarts Draft 48, James River 7
Frankfort 35, Moorefield 3
Fluvanna County 29, Broadway 13
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Bucknell 2
Misericordia 3, Bridgewater College 0
SOCCER
College Men’s
York 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
Florida Atlantic 1, James Madison 0
College Women’s
Bridgewater College 1, Denison 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Marymount 0
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hargrave Military 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women’s
Washington State 3, James Madison 0
James Madison 3, Stony Brook 0
Route 42 Classic
Eastern Mennonite 3, Delaware Valley 0
Bridgewater College 3, Wilson 0
Meredith 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Bridgewater College 3, Salem 0
