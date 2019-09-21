PENN LAIRD — It wasn’t always pretty with some ball handling miscues and more penalties than Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett would like to see.
And despite it all his Trailblazers stayed undefeated, cruising past Monticello 44-7 in Penn Laird on Friday.
Ethan Barnhart in the backfield will make up for a lot of mistakes.
Spotswood’s senior tailback rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, continuing an amazing start to the season with an effort that saw him surpass the 1,000-yard mark midway through the third quarter of his fourth game.
“We were sloppy there at the beginning,” Shifflett said. “We had some mistakes with the center exchange and some pressure on pass protection, but I thought we got better after that. We need to continue to work on things and not be one dimensional.”
Spotswood quarterback Ryan High settled down after a slow start, completing 7-of-15 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception while the Blazers defense continued a dominant start, holding the Mustangs to 135 yards total offense.
After pouncing on opponents the previous two weeks, early mistakes by Spotswood kept things interesting for most of the first half against the visitors from Charlottesville.
The Mustangs recovered a fumble on the Blazers’ 23-yard line just 20 seconds into the game, and after a short drive appeared to put points on the board with a 25-yard field goal by Jack Culbreath.
But a false start penalty backed Monticello up 5 yards and the second attempt was wide right. Barnhart then took it 80 yards untouched on the next play to give Spotswood a 7-0 lead with 8:30 left in the first quarter, but Monticello answered with 47-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Fields to Phillip Estes.
From there, Spotswood simply went to their strong, reliable running backs and took advantage of a size disparity across the front lines. Barnhart got every carry on the ensuing drive and capped it with a 3-yard score to give the Blazers back the lead.
“The technique was there and we knew all the plays were there all along, we just kept hurting ourselves,” Spotswood lineman Dallas Khalil said. “Once we started to get it together we were rolling. Whenever Ethan does that well, I always think the offensive line, we’re doing well. I take a lot of pride in him doing well.”
In the second quarter, it was Cole Myers and Ben Conahan who shared the load as Spotswood marched down the field and finally built some separation with a 5-yard run by Conahan. Once High got going throwing the ball, so did the Blazers offense and Spotswood reeled off 17 points in the final seven minutes of the half to go into intermission leading 31-7, quickly erasing any early struggles.
“We know we have to go and come out striking because teams are going to catch up to you if you don’t do the job,” Barnhart said. “When we play together I think we are an unstoppable force and that’s really an awesome thing to be a part of.”
