LURAY — Luray quarterback Dalton Griffith completed just four passes, yet he racked up 212 yards and two scoring strikes as the Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the season with a 45-21 non-district prep football home win over Wilson Memorial on Friday.
Tight end Ethan Strate caught three of Griffith’s four completions and both touchdowns for 154 yards. Running back Dylan Atkins added 54 yards on the ground and pair of scoring runs.
Defensively, defensive end Gavin Taylor had six tackles — four for a loss — and three sacks and linebacker Hayden Campbell added eight solo tackles.
In other local sports Friday:
Prep Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Veritas 0: In Harrisonburg, Abby Stapleton slapped down 16 kills as Adrienne Cline led the way with 18 of her own in Eastern Mennonite’s 25-14, 25-7, 25-20 non-conference win over Veritas.
The Flames (3-0) also got six kills and pair of aces from Caroline Young and Karla Hostetter dished out 29 assists.
College Volleyball
Bridgewater College 3, Piedmont 0: At the Maroon Classic in Salem, Rachel Gaston led the Eagles with a dozen kills as Bridgewater College picked up a 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 non-conference win over Piedmont.
Grace Hayes dished out 32 assists for the Eagles (5-0).
Kennesaw State 3, James Madison 2: In High Point, N.C., James Madison jumped out to a two-set lead, but Kennesaw State, behind a match-high 17 kills from Lauren Chastang, stormed back for a 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11 non-conference win over the Dukes.
James Madison (1-3) was led by 11 kills each from Briley Brind’Amour, Danielle Nathan and M’Kaela White.
Field Hockey
Ohio State 3, James Madison 0: In Harrisonburg, Nikki Trzasksa scored twice as No. 14 Ohio State blanked James Madison for a 3-0 win.
The Dukes (1-3) put four shots on goal, but Buckeyes (3-0) keeper Aaliyah Hernandez stopped them all.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 2, Hofstra 0: At Sentara Park, Clay Obara scored in the 75th minute and Brennen Burton added some cushion with a tally in the 87th as James Madison shut out Hofstra 2-0 for its first overall and Colonial Athletic Conference win of the season.
The Dukes are now 1-2 and 1-0 in the CAA.
Sewanee 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: At Sewanee, Tashinga Vhumisai scored unassisted in the 88th minute as Sewanee handed Eastern Mennonite a 1-0 non-conference loss.
The Royals are now 2-2.
