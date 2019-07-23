FREDERICK, Md. — Turner Ashby alum Brenan Hanifee picked up another win in Frederick's 3-2 victory over Myrtle Beach in Class A-Advanced baseball Tuesday.
Hanifee pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and three walks and earned his seventh win of the year for the Baltimore Orioles' affiliate.
Hanifee is now 7-9 on the year and has a 4.31 ERA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.