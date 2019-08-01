WASHINGTON — Maybe it was coming home that made it all come together for Kristi Toliver.
After all, the former Harrisonburg High School and University of Maryland standout spent most of her career — her prime years, supposedly — playing for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. But now in her 10th year as a pro, and third with the Washington Mystics, her career is arguably peaking.
A fan favorite in the metro where she led the Terrapins to an NCAA title, and a relatively short two-hour drive from her Shenandoah Valley hometown, Toliver is seeking her second WNBA championship ring, as the Mystics sit just a half-game out of first place in the league’s Eastern Conference.
“Since I came into the league my focus has been on winning championships,” Toliver said. “We were fortunate enough to get one in Los Angeles, but that’s something we’re really shooting for this season in D.C. This group, when everyone is healthy and playing together, it’s a championship team. And we’re peaking at the right time with the chemistry and camaraderie really coming together.”
Toliver is also a WNBA All-Star for the third time in her career and second straight season since returning to the D.C. area. Coming off a season-high 32 points against Minnesota, she’s averaging 13.7 points per game, she’s also dishing out a career-best 5.7 assists while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.
This is all happening just as the typical professional athlete’s career might begin to wind down, if it hadn’t already ended. Perhaps that’s why it made sense for Toliver to begin preparing for a post-playing career.
Last year, she made national headlines when she joined the Washington Wizards coaching staff, becoming the third female assistant in the NBA.
“I feel like I’ve got plenty of good years left as a player, but I guess it’s never too early to think about a career after your playing days,” Toliver said. “I’ve always thought about coaching and the opportunity with the Wizards came about at the right time and everything just worked out.”
One thing she hadn’t necessarily planned out was becoming a pioneer in the sport as the first woman to coach in the men’s game while still an active player. But since she joined the Wizards last year, more women have become full-time assistants in the NBA and it’s progress Toliver is glad to see.
“It’s good for the NBA, it’s good for men and women alike,” she said. “When the NBA season comes that will be my entire focus, but right now we’ve got a month or a month and a half left to get it done with the Mystics and win a championship in D.C.”
