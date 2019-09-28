PENN LAIRD — This week, the only thing predictable about the Spotswood offense was big gains, as the Trailblazers dominated both sides of the ball on the way to a 49-18 victory against visiting Wilson Memorial.
“We were really balanced on both sides of the ball and our guys came out ready to play,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We worked on mechanics stuff all week and our receivers stepped up and we were able to spread the ball around. That’s a lot more fun to do and we are more dangerous as an offense when we can do that.”
With workhorse running back Ethan Barnhart eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark just four games into the season, one of the few knocks on the Trailblazers (5-0) early was a lack of balance at times on offense, relying on the senior ball-carrier a little more than they’d like.
Following an emergency appendectomy during the first week of the season, Spotswood quarterback Ryan High hadn’t quite found his rhythm throwing the ball. But the junior was able to establish a passing game early. A 5-yard touchdown pass to Colton Good — High’s eighth straight completion to open the game — gave the Blazers a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
“It definitely was a frustrating process,” High said. “But coaches and my teammates kept my head up and I think I’m starting to get back to normal. It was all coming together and coaches were calling great plays and I was hitting guys who were open.”
With High back in form, the Spotswood offense was clicking.
High completed his first 11 attempts and the incompletion on the 12th with 3:07 left in the first half was the Blazers’ first offensive snap that didn’t gain positive yardage. Barnhart soon rushed for his second touchdown of the day as Spotswood went into the break leading 42-6.
High completed 19-of-22 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, most of those yards in the first half. Barnhart also found the end zone three times, and racked up 124 yards on 16 carries.
Good made eight catches for 127 yards and three scores and the Spotswood defense dominated for two quarters while the Blazers built a big lead.
Wilson (1-3) got more going offensively in the second half with sophomore Dajor Carter emerging as the Hornets most consistent rusher. He finished with 53 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
But with Valley District play coming up after a week off, the Blazers expect to need a more consistent effort for four quarters.
“The second half we got a little sloppy,” Shifflett said. “But that’s a credit to those guys they played hard until the very end.”
