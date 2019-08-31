ELKTON — Standing along the Spotswood sideline, Ethan Barnhart let out a roar as he waved a flag featuring the school’s logo in front of a raucous Trailblazers crowd.
The usually quiet, reserved Spotswood running back was anything but Friday as he motivated fans before the game and gave them plenty of reasons to cheer during it.
As one of 20 seniors on the Trailblazers roster this season that had never defeated East Rockingham during their career, he said the rivalry brought out a different persona that even surprised himself.
“I think that was my main motivation,” Barnhart said. “There was something fueling me inside. I had to get that win. I just knew it had to be done.”
...@SHSBlazers running back @EthanBarnhart11 erupted for 298 yards and two scores tonight for the Trailblazers. He talks about his performance and what that win meant to his SHS teammates. #DNRFB pic.twitter.com/XqsGqJs0Dx— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) August 31, 2019
For as loud as the 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back was before the game, he was just as booming on the field during it.
Barnhart erupted for 298 yards rushing on 31 carries while scoring twice as Spotswood got its first win over the Eagles since 2015 with a gritty 20-12 road victory in front of a packed house in Elkton.
“He’s a good running back,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “People don’t realize how good he is. Everybody talks about other people being the better running back in the league, but he is pretty good.”
Despite Barnhart’s big numbers, it wasn’t until the second half that either team’s offense got going.
In fact, the first two quarters blew by in less than 45 minutes as the two teams combined to throw just six passes, punted four times and turned it over on downs three times.
“I kind of anticipated that,” East Rock coach Donnie Coleman said. “I thought we’d lock horns there and see what happened. Nobody wanted to make the critical mistake.”
One of the biggest reasons the Trailblazers were forced to play with such a ground-and-pound style was junior quarterback Ryan High sitting out after having emergency appendectomy surgery on Sunday.
With High out, Shifflett threw both Colton Good — normally a slot receiver — and Cole Myers — the team’s starting fullback and linebacker —at quarterback against the Eagles.
While it wasn’t always pretty, neither player attempted a pass in the game, it was productive, with Spotswood never turning the ball over and putting together a solid rushing attack behind its massive offensive line.
“Man, our offensive line,” Shifflett said. “We just mashed people.”
In fact, it was the play of the SHS offensive and defensive lines that made the difference.
After Trenton Morris went 71 yards on the first play of the second half to put East Rock up 6-0, the Trailblazers responded on the ensuing series with a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Barnhart to even things back up.
Later in the frame, Barnhart was at it again with a 31-yard touchdown run, and after Ben Conahan scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:06 remaining in the third, Spotswood led 20-6 and the Eagles looked worn down on both sides of the ball.
...@SHSBlazers senior Colton Good talks about his first-ever experience playing quarterback for the Trailblazers. #DNRFB pic.twitter.com/s9HcejCVZm— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) August 31, 2019
“You could definitely seeing it taking its toll on us,” Coleman said. “We had to use some timeouts, regroup. Their offensive line is good and their defensive line got stops when they needed it.”
The Eagles missed some scoring opportunities in the first half, but it was the late-game miscues that ultimately allowed the Trailblazers to walk away with the win.
After Tyce McNair hit Morris for an 18-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-12 and the ERHS defense got a stop, East Rock got the ball back with 7:54 remaining.
McNair hit Lane Comer for a 71-yard pass — he was caught from behind by Good on a touchdown-saving tackle — but the Eagles then went backward three straight plays.
On fourth-and-9, Coleman opted to let Colby Price attempt a 24-yard field goal and the kick sailed left, giving Spotswood back the ball with 6:20 remaining.
The Trailblazers then handed the ball to Barnhart eight times for 49 yards on the ensuing series to run out the clock and clinch the victory.
“Don’t get me wrong,” Coleman said. “I wanted to score the football. But it was an eight-point game with six minutes to go and the defense was playing pretty well. I was thinking if we kicked the field goal, got a stop and scored, we win. That was my thought process. Hindsight is 20/20. The coaches card says kick and take the points there and move on. … That’s high-school football, man.”
Trenton Morris did a little bit of everything for East Rockingham in the loss, finishing with 147 yards of total offense and two scores while also playing well at the linebacker spot.
As one of three ERHS captains, he said he knew it’d be the little things that made the difference.
“Being that we’re both really good teams, I think the difference in a game like this is one play or two plays,” Morris said. “They’re a great team, but you can’t have slip-up plays like we did. Congrats to them for the win. That’s big for them.
...@SHSBlazers linebacker/running back @ben_conahan was pumped to see his teammates finally accomplish something they’ve been aiming for since he moved to Penn Laird. #DNRFB pic.twitter.com/kGw3QhD3DA— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) August 31, 2019
“We’re going to take this game, break it down and get better. We’re going to study it and see what we did wrong. We’re going to perfect our mistakes. We are going to come back ready to play.”
The Trailblazers came ready to play Friday and Conahan couldn’t help but stand and watch as his teammates celebrated with their coaches just in front of the west end zone.
Conahan just joined the Spotswood program prior to last season after moving from Ohio, but he’s quickly learned how important the rivalry with East Rockingham is to them.
“If you look around, you can see the giant smile on everyone’s faces,” Conahan said. “I’m pretty sure that says something huge. We’re all excited. We finally beat East Rock and that’s huge for us.”
It was a sense of relief for a lot of the seniors, Shifflett said, and even though he has said the game wasn’t any different than any others, he couldn’t deny this win felt special.
“I’m happy for our seniors to finally get a win,” Shifflett said. “They’ve been living with the big brother-little brother deal all the time. I’m happy those guys got a win finally to go out on.”
With his teammates laughing and screaming as they celebrated their win over their U.S. 33 rival, Barnhart cracked a smile and shook his head.
That look he had before the game was of determination, he said, and leaving Elkton without a win over the Eagles would have been a tough pill to swallow for the 20 SHS seniors.
So, as he walked off the field with the victory in hand, Barnhart went back to his normal persona of being soft-spoken and a little more reserved as he expressed his satisfaction at the mission accomplished.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “We love it. This is really monumental. It’s just a great start to our season.”
