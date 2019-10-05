BROADWAY — Junior Trevor Bartley had two rushing touchdowns and Fort Defiance put forth one of its most impressive offensive efforts of the season in a 35-17 non-district win over Broadway on Friday at BHS.
It was a much-needed win for the Indians, who were coming off a blowout loss at the hands of Rockbridge County last week, and another setback for the Gobblers.
Broadway is now 0-5 for the first time since 1993.
Sophomore Riley Miller got Fort on the board first with a 4-yard run with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter, but Broadway quickly responded.
Lucas Benavides connected on a 32-yard field goal — his first of the year — to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 3:14 remaining in the first half.
But the Indians, led by quarterback Austin Monroe, quickly went marching back down the field with the senior signal-caller capping off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run of his own to give Fort a 14-3 lead at half.
In the third quarter, Bartley scored on a 22-yard run and Jeff East added a 4-yard run for FDHS.
Then in the fourth, with the game well in hand, Bartley scored the Indians’ final touchdown of the night on a 8-yard burst that capped another long Fort drive to go up 35-3 and end any chance of a Gobblers comeback.
There were some positives for Broadway, however, as sophomore quarterback Cole Hoover connected with junior receiver Daniel Ott for a touchdown pass with 8:26 remaining in the fourth.
Less than 90 seconds later, Timothy Lapp returned a blocked field goal 37 yards for another score to cut the Indians’ lead to 35-17, which held for the final.
The Gobblers (0-5) open up Valley District play next week on the road at rival Turner Ashby (4-1) while Fort (3-2) will travel to Staunton for its Shenandoah District opener.
In other local sports Friday:
Football
Page County 58, Bath County 0: In Hot Springs, Trey Knight threw a pair of touchdown passes and Freddy Stidham returned an interception for a score as Page County rolled to a 58-0 non-district win at Bath County.
The Panthers are now 4-1 on the season.
Volleyball
Blue Ridge Christian 3, Stuart Hall 0: In Dayton, Rachel Goehner had only two kills, but she surpassed the 200-career kills mark, and Lizzie Mumbert had 13 aces to reach the 200-ace milestone as Blue Ridge Christian beat Stuart Hall 25-14, 25-7, 25-12.
Jill Cook dished out five assists for BRC (10-5).
— DN-R Sports Desk
