PENN LAIRD — One would think a little bit of familiarity would be a good thing.
But when Spotswood steps onto the mat at today’s Region 3C cheerleading competition at Rustburg High School as the defending champions, that experience disappears.
“I feel like every single time, even though I’ve had so many competitions, every single time is like the first time,” Trailblazers senior Andrea Cardoso said at practice Friday. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God. This is happening. Oh my God. We’re about to go out there. I’m so nervous.’ Every single one brings the same amount of nerves and excitement.”
The Trailblazers, who won the Valley District championship on Monday and will be joined by Broadway at the regional competition, are still getting used to success.
Last season, Spotswood won its first-ever district and regional championships.
“It was really nice seeing them get so excited,” SHS first-year coach Bridget Smith said. “This year is special because winning is always nice, but knowing that it was new to them just gave them an extra level of excitement. Nothing was expected, so they never thought they were going to win. It was just that much more exciting and surprising.”
For the trio of seniors on the Trailblazers roster this year, they said last year was a surprise for everyone and a huge step forward for a program that had struggled.
“It was kind of surreal and hard to believe because for the first half of our high school careers, all we knew was fourth place, fifth place,” Cardoso said. “To be able to win something, especially something as big as that, it was really hard to believe.”
But since winning last year’s district and regional competitions and advancing to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state competition, the team continued to grow.
Smith, who was an assistant last year and previously at Harrisonburg, said this year’s team is especially unique because of how much they have supported each other.
“They never get mad at each other for making a mistake,” Smith said. “They’ve really held that expectation. We’ve had things go wrong or people forget things and they walk off the mat and no one is mad at anyone. It takes that level of stress off of it. They encourage each other, help each other, correct each other. That’s been helpful.”
Harrisonburg, which finished second at the Valley District competition ahead of third-place Broadway, will compete today in the Region 3C competition at Stafford.
As for East Rockingham, its season came to a close on Wednesday in Region 2B.
The Trailblazers, meanwhile, are locked in on making a return trip to the Siegel Center in Richmond to make up for what they considered a lackluster performance a year ago.
“I feel like we didn’t get to show how ready we were,” Spotswood senior Emily McCoy said. “We’re really working for it and trying to get back there this year to prove it.”
Smith said she’s noticed that drive from her athletes so far this season.
She said while some teams may struggle with holding each other accountable, it’s something the Trailblazers thrive on and use to come closer in a lot of ways.
“They definitely put in a lot of work and they hold each other to high expectations,” Smith said. “If someone makes a mistake or is having an off day, they ask them, ‘What’s going on? You’ve got to fix this.’ They critique each other hard, but they critique themselves that much harder, too. They saw what it took to get there last year and their goal is to do better. They’re so appreciative. That’s a really good attitude to work with.”
In the four days since winning the district, Smith said the team has focused on teaching the varsity routine to a few alternates pulled up from the JV team.
Injuries happen more often than expected in the sport and Smith said the luxury of having alternates from a JV program for the first time is extremely beneficial.
“We want to make sure everything is perfect,” senior Megan Stettler said. “We have to fix all the little details, make sure we have everything exactly the way it needs to be.”
Smith said she has noticed a different attitude around the team this year, too.
She said last year’s success has brought the team a sense of confidence back.
“When you watch them compete, it shows, too,” Smith said. “Their confidence on the mat is definitely a strength of theirs. They don’t look afraid. They look strong.”
That sense of belief comes from a desire to experience the taste of winning.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” Stettler said “You’ve worked so hard for it. To finally win, it’s special.”
McCoy added: “Being able to spend so many hours, working so hard with these people you’ve created these really close bonds with and then get rewarded with these people, it’s crazy.”
As the Trailblazers prepared for today’s Region 3C competition, Smith said she kept it loose and tried to remind the team to maintain the same attitude they’ve had all year.
“I just tell them, ‘Look. You’ve hit your routine before. You have scored well everywhere we’ve gone. The teams we’re going to see, we’ve competed against them before and you’ve done well against them. So we just have to be consistent and same confidence,’” she said.
Cardoso said despite last year’s success, the team still has something to prove.
“As a team, we wanted to show that, even though we did win, we still can grow and work together as a team and make more happen,” Cardoso said.
That sense of urgency from the Trailblazers is clear as they perform at each competition.
And although Cardoso and the rest of the Trailblazers may get nerves before each competition, their first-year head coach said that’s exactly what she wants.
Because that’s what will continue to bring them success.
“I like them to stay nervous,” Smith said. “I tell them every time, ‘This could be our last practice. Tomorrow could be our last competition.’ I feel like they perform well when they’re nervous. They’re more careful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.