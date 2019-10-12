LEXINGTON — Against a high-powered Rockbridge County football team on Friday, Spotswood dominated in all facets of the game.
“If we stay focused, we’re a really good football team,” SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. “If we do that, the sky’s the limit.”
In Lexington, the Blazers stayed focused and it all added up to a 55-10 win in their Valley District opener against the Wildcats.
The Blazers (6-0, 1-0 Valley) consistently ran the ball well with senior running back Ethan Barnhart leading the way, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
“He’s a good running back,” Shifflett said. “Our line is blocking really, really well. [Barnhart’s] vision has been good with all the holes and making the cuts.”
Spotswood did it through the air as well, though.
Spotswood quarterback Ryan High threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter — a 37-yarder to Colton Good and then a 32-yard scoring strike to Rob Smith.
Cole Myers ran for two more scores for Spotswood and Ben Conahan added another.
“We played well,” Shifflett said. “We kind of jumped right on them.”
After Wildcats kicker Daniel Cunningham made a 30-yard field goal less than five minutes into the game, Spotswood scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 28-3 lead.
The Blazers stretched their lead to 35-3 by halftime and extended it to 42-3 in the third quarter before Bret McClung got the Wildcats (4-2, 0-1 Valley)) back on the board with a 5-yard TD, followed by Cunningham’s extra point kick at the end of the quarter.
Spotswood added its final two scores in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.
Spotswood intercepted Rockbridge sophomore quarterback Miller Jay — who led the Valley District in passing yardage and touchdowns — twice, with John Van Huss making a pick late in the first quarter that led to a touchdown run by Myers.
On the Wildcats’ next drive, Anthony Dooms intercepted Jay and Barnhart ran for a TD several plays later.
