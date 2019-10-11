WAYNESBORO — The first half of the season was rocky at times for Harrisonburg.
But after opening Valley District play with a dominating performance and 43-0 victory against a struggling Waynesboro team Friday, there’s hope among the Blue Streaks this is the start of better times.
“When we had a bye week a couple weeks ago we went back to fundamentals of securing the ball and all that,” Harrisonburg senior Kwentin Smiley said. “We had a good week of practice this week and now we’re here.”
Sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago completed 4-of-6 passes for 64 yards and three touchdowns for Harrisonburg (3-3, 1-0 Valley). Smiley found the end zone as a rusher, receiver and punt returner as the Blue Streaks took advantage of outstanding field position in the first half and cruised to victory.
Smiley finished with 155 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a game that was effectively over almost as soon as it started.
Junior linebacker Joshua Jackson picked off a pass late in the first quarter to set the Blue Streaks up with field position on the Waynesboro 10-yard line. Two plays later, Glago hooked up with Trevon Jackson in the end zone for the second time and gave Harrisonburg at 21-0 lead before Waynesboro had even crossed midfield.
“They turned it over deep in their own territory and we did that last week, so I know how they feel,” Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said. “Anytime you turn the ball over like that people are going to put points up quickly and that’s what we did.”
In all, three first-quarter turnovers by the Little Giants (0-6, 0-1 Valley) negated some tough running from Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour, who carried seven times for 77 yards. Harrisonburg built a 43-0 lead and took a knee deep in Giants’ territory late in the first half to go into the break up by six touchdowns.
The Blue Streaks sent reserves in for the second half and, despite moving the ball, didn't cross the goal line. But the first-half performance was more than enough to help Harrisonburg pull to .500 and perhaps pick up some steam for the second half of the season.
“We’re going to take this as momentum and try to let it help us win our next game and keep it moving,” Smiley said. “The out-of-district games were tough, but they only made us better for the tougher district games we have ahead of us.”
