HARRISONBURG — Nothing puts a smile on the face of veteran Harrisonburg football coach Chris Thurman quite like his team clicking.
So as he beamed under the lights Friday after a 31-13 win over visiting Albemarle that put Thurman’s team at 2-2 after an 0-2 start, he knew exactly what to say.
“After the start we had? It means everything,” he said. “You go into the bye [week] with confidence. We get two weeks to heal up and prepare for [Sherando].”
And, finally, things appear to be grooving for the Streaks.
A week after moving sophomore Keenan Glago to the quarterback spot, sliding senior Kwentin Smiley out in the flat or taking direct snaps and securing its first win of the season at Charlottesville, the offense continued to roll. And, more importantly, cut down on mistakes.
The only turnover by Harrisonburg came on a fumble during its first possession. And after slowly chipping away at the Albemarle defense, Glago flashed his strong arm and junior receiver Jazen Walker showed off his mettle on an 18-yard scoring strike set up by a Dylan Burnette interception.
Walker, falling to the end zone, turned while fighting off Patriots DB Keenan Brock, reached out and let the ball fall into his arms as he hit the grass for the first points of the game.
“Just put my arms out and watched it fall in,” he said. “It wasn’t easy.”
The duo made it look easy a second time, connecting on a short 6-yard strike in the third quarter when Walker shook himself loose of coverage in the back of the end zone as Glago rolled to his left.
“Each game I feel like I’m getting more comfortable,” Glago said. “But, more importantly, I also feel like our team is getting better each game. The defense making big stops is making us more comfortable on offense.”
And that Streaks defense took over from there with senior Jaylin Smith recording a pair of sacks and Thurman’s linebacker corps using its speed to keep the Patriots (0-4) running game in check with the exception of two big runs that set up their only scores of the game.
“Our linebackers played really well tonight,” Thurman said. “Just making plays, you know. The way we play, with a five-man front, those linebackers should be able to run and make plays.”
On Friday, they did.
“We all are able to play as one unit instead of 11 individuals,” Smith said. “We all know what our jobs are and we go from there. We talked. We have to talk.”
Glago, in his second varsity start, did plenty of talking with his play with three scoring passes including his second-quarter 17-yarder to Elijah Pinedo before former starting signal-caller Smiley showed why Thurman put him out in more space.
After the Patriots closed the gap to 24-13 late in the fourth, scoring on a fourth-and-goal from the one on a sweep by Ebenezer McCarthy Jr., Smiley took a direct snap 44 yards down the left sideline for the final margin, sending the Streaks sideline into a tizzy.
“And then you bring in Kwentin,” Thurman said. “And it’s a different speed than [the defense has] seen. Like ‘I’m faster than you.’”
