Giving up no touchdowns in a season-opening win over William Monroe was impressive by the Turner Ashby defense, but it was the TA offense stealing the show this week with its eye-opening numbers in a 48-26 victory over Western Albemarle.
Meanwhile, Spotswood put on a clinic against struggling William Monroe and showed all the reasons why it's the area's best team and primed for a deep postseason run.
Here's a look at some of the Week 2 numbers:
453 — Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart's rushing total through two games. Barnhart is averaging 9.9 yards per carry and has scored four times.
359 — How many passing yards Broadway sophomore Cole Hoover has through two games. The Gobblers signal-caller has one touchdown and two interceptions.
314 — Total yards by Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskins in the 48-26 win over Western Albemarle. Haskins finished 13-for-18 passing for 231 yards and a score and added nine carries for 83 yards and two more touchdowns.
259 — Receiving yards Spotswood receiver Rob Smith in its 75-13 rout of William Monroe. Smith had four receiving touchdowns and a 99-yard kickoff return for a score.
143 — The number of rushing yards for TA running back Grant Swinehart against Western Albemarle. The Knights senior finished with two touchdowns as well.
79 — How long HHS quarterback Kwentin Smiley's first-quarter touchdown was against Handley. Smiley also had a first-quarter score in the season-opening loss to William Fleming.
41.5 — How many points per game Harrisonburg is giving up through the first two games. The Blue Streaks have never given up that many points per game during an entire season.
9 — How many years its been since a Turner Ashby team won back-to-back games to start a season. The Knights began 3-0 to start the 2010 campaign.
7 — How many turnovers Harrisonburg had in a 31-13 loss to John Handley. The Blue Streaks had six fumbles and an interception.
6 — The total number of passing touchdowns by Spotswood quarterback Ryan High. High completed 9-of-13 passes for 356 yards before exiting in the third quarter.
4 — How many straight years Broadway has started the season with back-to-back losses. The Gobblers fell to 0-2 with a 32-7 non-district road loss to Skyline.
0 — The amount of BHS players that have rushed for over 100 yards this season. Five Gobblers have rushed for 55 yards or less this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.