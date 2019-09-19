Spotswood didn't score 75 this week, Turner Ashby had to rally from an early-game deficit and Harrisonburg made a quarterback switch to find more success last week.
But that didn't stop the amount of intriguing statistics from throughout the city/county scene last week with the Trailblazers, Knights and Blue Streaks all getting victories.
Here's a look at some of the Week 3 numbers:
764—Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart's rushing total through three games. Barnhart leads the Valley District by over 300 yards and is averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
351—The amount of rushing yards per game that East Rockingham is giving up this season. The Eagles defense is allowing 6.44 yards per play this season.
168—How many yards Broadway's defense gave up in its 41-0 loss to Central. The gobblers gave up just 108 rushing yards and 60 through the air.
79—The total amount of yards for the Gobblers offense in Week 3. Broadway ran for 73 yards and finished with just 6 yards passing in the lopsided loss.
72—How many points East Rockingham has given up in two games. It's the highest two-game total for the ERHS defense since 2017.
42.7—Turner Ashby's point-per-game average through its first three games. The Knights are 3-0 for the first time since 2010.
41.6—Rob Smith's yard-per-catch average this season. Smith ranks first in the Valley District in yards per catch and reception touchdowns.
20—The total number of tackles for Spotswood senior linebacker Ben Conahan. Conahan had nine solo tackles and has assisted on 11 others.
17.1—What the Knights defense is giving up in points per game so far this season. That's the lowest three-game average ever under coach Chris Fraser.
14—How many years it's been since TA started a season 4-0. The Knights can accomplish that this week with a non-district win over Staunton.
8.9—How many yards per rush HHS senior Kwentin Smiley is averaging. Smiley had 25 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns this season.
6—The number of turnovers Broadway committed last week. The Gobblers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, which is the most by any city/county team.
5—How many seasons it's been since Harrisonburg started 0-3. The Blue Streaks avoided that with its 31-21 win over Charlottesville on Friday.
3—The numbers of times East Rockingham has started 0-2. The Eagles dropped their second straight with their 52-6 rout at the hands of Riverheads.
2 —The amount of turnovers the Blue Streaks committed in their win over Charlottesville. It was a season low for Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.