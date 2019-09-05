Week 1 brought some interesting results, but it also intriguing numbers.
Spotswood got its first win in three years against East Rockingham to even the all-time series at 3-3, Turner Ashby snapped a long losing streak in season openers and Harrisonburg suffered the type of blowout loss it hasn't seen in quite some time.
Here's a look back at some of the Week 1 numbers:
298 — The number of yards Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart ran for in Spotswood's win over East Rockingham. It was a career high for Barnhart, who also finished with two touchdown runs.
210 — How many yards Broadway's defense gave up in its 29-13 loss to Fluvanna County. The Gobblers' lack of production on offense and turnovers ultimately hurt them.
148 — The amount of total yards by Harrisonburg quarterback Kwentin Smiley. Smiley threw for 54 and ran for 94 while also scoring the Streaks' only touchdown.
62.5 — Broadway quarterback Cole Hoover's completion percentage. In his first varsity start, the BHS sophomore finished 15-of-24 passing for 167 yards.
22 — The number of minutes out of a possible 24 that Turner Ashby had possession in the opening half of its 24-2 win over William Monroe. The Knights led 11-0 at half.
9 — How many years it's been since Turner Ashby won a season opener. The Knights hadn't won a debut since a 27-10 win over Western Albemarle in 2010.
6 — How many different players had a rushing attempt for Spotswood. The Trailblazers relied heavily on their run game with junior signal-caller Ryan High out with an injury.
4 — The amount of season-opening losses in a row for Harrisonburg. The Streaks are now 4-5 in season openers under HHS coach Chris Thurman.
3 — How many turnovers Broadway had in a 29-13 loss to Fluvanna County.
0 — The amount of passing yards from Spotswood with High out. The Trailblazers' lone pass attempt was a second-quarter incompletion off a halfback pass from Barnhart.
