BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Reid Laughlin (first season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Tennyson Brownell, senior; Dakota Bly-Payne, senior.
Key Losses: Shainia Beach, Logan Custer, Ryan Reardon.
Promising Newcomers: Ben Hutcheson, sophomore; Collin Rhodes, junior; Kyle Showalter, junior; Elijah Hall, freshman; George Holsinger, sophomore.
Outlook: It’s a year of change for the Gobblers this season.
Not only does Broadway only have two seniors returning in Tennyson Brownell and Dakota Bly-Payne, but it is also in its first year being coaches by Reid Laughlin.
Laughlin has said that he’s not sure where the Gobblers will stack up in a strong Valley District this season, but is optimistic about the growth his young squad may see.
“I am blessed to have a great group of young men,” Laughlin said. “We are learning to compete and may end up surprising a few teams.”
Laughlin Says: “If we take it one shot at a time and not let our nerves get the best of us, we will be fine.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: Will Gheen (10th season)
District: Bull Run
Key Returners: Evan Brandt, junior; Abbi Green, junior.
Key Losses: Alex Czerwinski, Cole Conley.
Promising Newcomers: Chase Clem, freshman; Blake Montgomery, sophomore; Matthew Johnson, junior; Tristan McNeil, freshman.
Outlook: The Eagles face the tough task of rebuilding with almost an entirely new team from a year ago after the departure of every player that scored in a match on the varsity level.
The biggest name to replace for East Rockingham is Alex Czerwinski, who goes down as one of the program’s all-time greats after a four-year run in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament that included a fourth-place finish last year.
Despite losing so much, ERHS veteran coach Will Gheen said he’s been pleased with the growth and dedication he has seen from his young group so far this season.
“It’s going to be a process,” Gheen said, “but I think the future looks bright.”
Gheen Says: “Throughout a round, if you can stay out of trouble and limit the blow-up holes, you can be competitive. We talk with our kids a lot about course management and mental toughness because those are the ways they can improve their game quickly.”
HARRISONBURG BLUE STREAKS
Coach: Chris Sorber (third season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Jane Thompson, senior; Dylan Thompson, sophomore.
Key Losses: Walker Thompson, Sam Heie, Owen Stewart, Owen Marshall, Toby Yoder.
Promising Newcomers: Adam Osinkosky, sophomore; Simon Beach, junior; Nathan Brown, junior.
Outlook: As arguably the Valley District’s youngest team this season, the Blue Streaks find themselves in a peculiar position in terms of talent level and experience.
Jane Thompson is Harrisonburg’s top golfer and the reigning Valley District and Region 5D individual champion and has looked the part early on this season for the Streaks.
Outside of Thompson, Harrisonburg features an array of new faces after losing five seniors a year ago and Streaks coach Chris Sorber has acknowledged it will be a rebuilding situation for the upcoming year.
“They strive to improve their golf skills and their character represents our school in an extraordinary manner,” Sorber said. “The opportunities are quite remarkable.”
Sorber Says: “We have to be strategic. Use the club that will keep you out of danger and put you in a good position for your next shot.”
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Jeff Simmons (first season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Alan Dean, senior; Connor Chapman, junior; Darien Smith, junior; Patrick O’Brien, junior; Carter Atkins, sophomore.
Key Losses: Collin Jessie, Cole Fortner, Simon Parmer, Justin May.
Promising Newcomers: Andrew Baugher, sophomore; Dalton Nicely, sophomore; Nathaniel Sherwood, sophomore.
Outlook: As one of two teams in the Valley District with a first-year coach, the Trailblazers face a tough task in replacing five key seniors from a year ago.
Despite that, Spotswood looked strong during the early portion of the district schedule this season and has solidified itself as a contender in the league.
With several upperclassmen leading the way, the Trailblazers should contend with Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby for the district title.
“We have a team with a lot of potential,” Simmons said. “I am looking forward to watching the team grow and accomplish our goals.”
Simmons Says: “We have a very deep team and just need a few low scores each tournament and we will be fine.”
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Corey Hutchinson (13th season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Luke Mowery, senior; Grant Pennybacker, sophomore.
Key Losses: Emily Villacrusis, Brooke Kelley, Finn Otto.
Promising Newcomers: Gavin Ramsey, sophomore; Grace Mowery, junior; Ryan Simpson, sophomore.
Outlook: The Knights are expected to contend for the Valley District title this season with their top two scorers back from a year ago, along with a key transfer.
Luke Mowery and Grant Pennybacker led the way for Turner Ashby last season and, with Gavin Ramsey joining the program this year, the Knights are deep.
Early on, the district appears to be a three-team race between TA, Rockbridge County and Spotswood.
“We return our top two scorers and picked up a good player,” TA coach Corey Hutchinson said. “Some of our JV players from last year will be called on to step up for us and provide that fourth score.”
Hutchinson Says: “Last week’s win was a big boost for our confidence as we attempt to become a more aggressive and competitive team.”
