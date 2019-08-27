BROADWAY Gobblers
Coach: Emily Thomas (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 3-16 (Lost in Valley District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Hannah Phares, junior, outside hitter; Kylie Morris, senior, outside hitter; Chloe Copenhaver, senior, setter; Ellie Witmer, senior, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Lexi Diaz, setter; Elisa Ritchie, outside hitter; Holly Hughes, middle hitter; Madison Lambert, middle hitter.
Players laughed as they took turns circling around a white board, writing down what they’re grateful for before ever stepping foot on the court Thursday.
Promising Newcomers: Isabella Galati, sophomore setter; Felicity Copenhaver, sophomore, outside hitter; Alyssa Mongold, sophomore libero; Anna Swartz, junior middle hitter; Willow McMichael, senior, setter.
Outlook: Despite coming off a three-win campaign last year and not having a winning season since 2014, confidence remains high for Broadway this season under first-year coach Emily Thomas.
Thomas, a first-time coach at the varsity level, has preached the importance of believing in each other to the Gobblers throughout the preseason and the result has been a new-found sense of energy around the program.
There are plenty of tools for Thomas to work with as Broadway brings back a trio of strong seniors in Kylie Morris, Chloe Copenhaver and Ellie Witmer, along with two-sport standout athlete Hannah Phares as an outside hitter.
“The biggest key for us is training the mind and coaching correct, consistent, strong and enduring principles,” Thomas said.
With plenty of experience and a rejuvenated attitude, the Gobblers could be primed for a big turnaround under Thomas and a climb up the Valley District standings this year.
Thomas Says: “I feel very blessed to even have this opportunity to work with these outstanding young ladies who have embraced change and demonstrated the type of character every coach dreams of. From the moment they were introduced to the [Broadway] coaching staff, they have met expectations of staying open minded with a total willingness to learn and have the coachability every great athlete possesses.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM Eagles
Coach: Sarah Wright (fourth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 21-4 (Lost in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Ellie Koeppen, senior, middle hitter; Kayla Rhodes, senior, outside hitter; Delanie Wigley, senior, setter; Emma Wigley, junior, libero; Bryna Dawkins, senior, outside hitter; Kaylee Dinkel, senior, defensive specialist; Sage Fox, senior, middle hitter; Haley Dave, senior, defensive specialist, Erika Hess, senior, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Bryanna Folks, outside hitter; Makayla Jones, outside hitter (injury).
Promising Newcomers: Margo Fox, sophomore, outside hitter; Sarah Smith, sophomore, outside hitter; Breanna Dofflemyer, sophomore, middle hitter.
{child_kicker}PREP VOLLEYBALL{/child_kicker}
Outlook: There’s no doubt the Eagles took a hit last week when outside hitter Makayla Jones suffered a torn ACL and declared out for the 2019 season, but all hope is not lost.
East Rockingham has the most experienced roster in the Bull Run District this season and despite not having Jones — the 2018 Shenandoah District Player of the Year and a first-team All-Region 2B selection — the Eagles have enough talent to stay afloat.
There are still eight other seniors on the ERHS roster this season, along with junior Emma Wigley, and all played significant roles on a team that finished one win shy of reaching its first-ever state tournament last season.
Jones’ injury will provide an opportunity for Sage Fox to step up as East Rock’s go-to option on the frontline, but the Eagles will likely use a do-it-by-committee approach when trying to replace one of the area’s best players.
Although East Rock’s chances at making a run to the state tournament became much tougher with the loss of Jones, they aren’t completely diminished and the Eagles should still be the favorite to win the Bull Run in their first season in the league.
Wright Says: N/A
EASTERN MENNONITE Flames
Coach: Jonathan Williams (sixth season)
Conference: Blue Ridge
Last Season: 21-3 (Lost in VISAA Division III semifinals)
Key Returners: Adrienne Cline, junior, outside hitter; Karla Hostetter, junior, setter; Sydney Litwiller, sophomore, middle hitter; Abby Stapleton, senior, libero; Lily Harmison, senior, outside hitter; Maya Ferrell, senior, defensive specialist.
Key Losses: Caitlin Weaver, outside hitter; Gwen Wagner, middle hitter.
Promising Newcomers: Caroline Young, sophomore, outside hitter; Malia Bauman, junior, middle blocker.
Jonathan Williams called last year a pleasant surprise.
Outlook: Coming off back-to-back appearances in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournament, players and coaches at Eastern Mennonite haven’t been shy about wanting to go even further this season.
The Flames bring back almost their entire roster from a team that advanced to VISAA Division III semifinals a year ago, including outside hitter Adrienne Cline and middle hitter Sydney Litwiller.
Both players are among the best in the entire area and the chemistry between this year’s EMHS team is as good as Jonathan Williams said he has seen in his six years coaching the program.
“Our biggest key will be bringing the newcomers up to speed as quickly as possible and making sure we stay healthy every week,” Williams said.
The Flames enter 2019 as the favorite to repeat as Blue Ridge champions and are likely to make another deep postseason run in search of the program’s first state title.
Williams Says: “We still have a lot of young talent this year. However, we lack depth in some key positions behind the starters. Our season success will depend heavily on how that starting group gels in the coming week and the hinge pin will be our communication amongst the team. Without communication and trust, we will not succeed in the ways we hope to.”
HARRISONBURG Blue Streaks
Coach: Hannah Bowman Hrasky (fourth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 9-14 (Lost in Region 5D quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Amelia Mitchell, junior, outside hitter; Abby McCollum, senior, libero; Atilia Thomas, senior, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Andrea Osinkosky, libero; Becky Staton, outside hitter; Jakaya Brandon, outside hitter; Whitney Purcell, setter.
Promising Newcomers: Ellie Muncy, sophomore, outside hitter; Maya Waid, sophomore, setter; Jay Garcia, sophomore, middle hitter; JuJu Butler, sophomore, outside hitter.
There are a lot of unknowns around the Harrisonburg volleyball team this season with only three players that saw significant playing time in 2018 returning this year.
Outlook: Harrisonburg is filled with youth this season, but optimism is high in a Valley District that is a lot younger than it was a season ago.
HHS fourth-year coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky has seen a steady climb for her program since taking the job and she said she expects that trend to continue this year.
While the Streaks are young — they feature just three players that saw significant playing time in 2018 — Bowman Hrasky said the younger players have brought excitement.
Atilia Thomas and Amelia Mitchell combined for 88 blocks a year ago and will be relied upon heavily on the frontline this year for Harrisonburg while Abby McCollum will take over duties as the team’s libero.
With a solid trio of seniors and some young talent that is improving by the day, Bowman Hrasky said she remains optimistic that the Streaks will surprise opponents this season.
Bowman Hrasky Says: “Our team is really young and working with a lot of energy this season. I’m excited to see how they growth together and as athletes.”
SPOTSWOOD Trailblazers
Coach: Jim Roth (21st season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 19-4 (Lost in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Ellie Roach, senior, outside hitter; Cate Secrist, senior, libero; Madison Burke, senior, outside hitter; Gabby Atwell, sophomore, middle hitter; Suzanne Fornadel, senior, middle hitter; Kayci Carrier, junior, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Sarah Gardner, outside hitter; Macie Clements, libero; Morgan Sterling, setter; Erin Null, outside hitter; Christianna Burns, outside hitter; Ryanne Welch, outside hitter.
Promising Newcomers: Bethany Martz, junior, setter; Addi White, freshman, outside hitter; Madelyn Williams, freshman, setter; Samr Shafqat, junior, outside hitter; Bria Berriochoa, freshman, defensive specialist; Abigail Garrett, senior, outside hitter.
The cyclical nature of high school sports is tough to prepare for at times.
Outlook: Facing arguably the toughest rebuild is Spotswood, who lost a trio of the program’s all-time greats in Sarah Gardner, Macie Clements and Morgan Sterling.
Despite the tough task facing his team, SHS veteran coach Jim Roth said he has been pleased with what he has seen from this year’s group early and expects another solid year.
The Trailblazers have emerged as one of the area’s most consistent programs in recent seasons with their postseason success and Roth said it’s developed a winning culture.
That helps Spotswood carry over success from year to year, even when faced with tough rebuilding situations such as the one the Trailblazers find themselves in now.
Despite the losses, Spotswood remains a favorite to compete for a Valley District title.
Roth says: “I’m excited to see what this year’s team can accomplish. I think we will surprise some teams.”
TURNER ASHBY Knights
Coach: Gina Troyer (23rd season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 10-13 (Lost in Valley District consolation match)
Key Returners: Emma Eckard, junior, outside hitter; Jordan Brittle, senior, outside hitter; Alyssa Swartley, junior, outside hitter; Avery Miller, senior, outside hitter; Landon Spotts, sophomore, outside hitter.
Key Losses: Deanna Driver, outside hitter; Delanie Miller, libero; Ashton Richmond, setter.
Promising Newcomers: Chloe Cave, sophomore, setter; Carson Griffin, sophomore, outside hitter; Leah Kiracofe, sophomore, middle hitter; Delanie Propst, sophomore, setter.
Jordan Brittle looked around practice Thursday — the first official session of the season for Turner Ashby volleyball after a three-day tryout period — and said she realized she was in uncharted territory in her final year with the program.
Outlook: Turner Ashby is another team facing the challenge of replacing critical pieces from a year ago, but veteran coach Gina Troyer said she likes what she’s seen.
The Knights are one of the Valley District’s youngest teams this season, but Troyer said the players have brought a blue-collar work ethic to practices throughout the preseason.
With seniors Jordan Brittle and Avery Miller both back, Troyer said she has enough leadership to help the younger players improve over the course of the season.
“We need to play smart and be a strong defensive team,” Troyer said. “We need to be fundamentally sound in order to be competitive in our strong district.”
If the Knights can grow up quick, they could find themselves finding more wins in 2019 and perhaps a trip back to the Region 3C tournament for the first time since 2016.
Troyer says: “The team has been working hard at getting better every day. Young kids are stepping up and learning our system and what is expected from them every single day. As a coaching staff, we are pleased with their progress at this point and hope they continue to push each other daily, which will ultimately make us that much stronger as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.