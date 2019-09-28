BERRYVILLE — East Rockingham's Bull Run District opener needed just two plays to start poorly and the Eagles never could recover.
Clarke County's Petyton Rutherford bounced off a tackle and raced 60 yards for a score on the second play from scrimmage, one of his three scores on a night he gained 307 yards on 27 carries.
Clarke County (3-1), on a pair of touchdown passes from Colby Childs, built a three-touchdown halftime and East Rockingham (1-3) never got closer than 14 points in a 42-7 loss.
"We played a tough team and we made a lot of critical errors in the game," East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said. "It just got away from us and snowballed on us. Clarke County has a lot to do with that. They're a really good football team and we've still got some growing up to do. Hats off to those guys, they played a better football game tonight."
Rutherford, a 6-foot, 210-pound bruiser, carried 6 yards on the game's first play. Running relatively the same play to the right side, he cut inside for a first down, shook off a hit, cut left and was gone down the left sideline as Clarke County took a 7-0 lead just 53 seconds into the game.
"We wanted to set the tone for the game and that certainly set the tone," Clarke County coach Chris Parker said of Rutherford's TD run. "We had two things — we wanted to be able to bounce back from a tough loss [21-7 to Stuarts Draft] and we wanted to set the tone for the Bull Run District. I think we did that."
East Rockingham had two good opportunities to get even. On the Eagles' first drive, they started with some trickery as Trenton Morris' halfback pass to Lane Comer went for 23 yards on the first play to the 43. Morris' 11-yard gain, with a personal foul penalty tacked on, gave the Eagles first down at the Clarke County 31.
The Eagles got as close as the 24, but on fourth down Nathan Rodriguez was dropped for a 6-yard loss.
Late in the first quarter, Morris came up with a big play on defense. Childs, pressured as he was throwing, tossed up a duck that Morris intercepted at the Clarke County 32. But the Eagles never got closer than that as a loss, a holding penalty and two incomplete passes stalled the drive.
Tyce McNair's punt pinned Clarke County at its 3, but a bizarre march followed. Aided by a personal foul penalty, Clarke County drove to the East Rockingham 25, but a pair of holding penalties forced a third-and-30 from the 45.
On that play, Childs rolled left away from pressure and launched a towering pass to tight end Trey Trenary, who made the grab and spun into the end zone to give Clarke County a 14-0 lead 7:54 before the half.
On Clarke County's next possession, Childs was back at it again. A 26-yard run by Rutherford keyed a 51-yard drive that started with with a 15-yard penalty. On third-and-8 from the 27, Childs lofted a perfect pass that the speedy Danny Lyman ran down behind two defensive backs for score.
East Rockingham finally got its offense coming out of the locker room in the second half. McNair completed a 14-yard pass to Jaeden Rouse before hitting a streaking Morris behind the Clarke County defense for a 67-yard TD pass. Colby Price's extra point made it 21-7.
Clarke County needed only three plays to get the TD back. Rutherford carried twice for 20 yards before Lyman broke loose up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown run.
East Rockingham then drove 52 yards to the Clarke County 28, but McNair's overthrow was picked off by Lyman. The Eagles, led by the rushing of Colton Dean, drove to the Clarke County 26 on their next possession, but were stopped on fourth-and-1.
Rutherford took over from there. He had five carries for 55 yards on a six-play, 74-yard drive, that he capped with a 2-yard TD run. On the final play of the third quarter, he rumbled 47 yards to cap his huge night.
"It's a real simple game right there — they were blocking better and running the football better than we were," Coleman said. "He's a heck of a high school football player."
Lyman added 115 yards on 10 carries.
Morris paced the East Rockingham ground game with 66 yards on 10 carries. McNair finished 5 of 17 for 90 yards.
"We did have some opportunities, but they shut the door on us," said Coleman, whose team hosts Stonewall Jackson next week. "Credit has to go to them. We've got a great group of young men. They'll keep fighting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.